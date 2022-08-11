ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Will this winter be a snowy one? Here's what the Farmers' Almanac has to say

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAVFI_0hDnJ4ki00
Photo Credit: Glenn Pettersen (iStock). Glenn Pettersen

Get ready to "shake, shiver, and shovel" this winter — at least that's the advice featured in the recently released Farmers' Almanac 2022-2023 winter forecast report. The publication is calling for weather this winter to hit early and hard, with a cold and stormy season expected nationwide.

Following an early start to the winter season, the Farmers' Almanac predicts a good potential for heavy snow followed by bitter cold in the Rockies during the first week of January, with more heavy snow expected mid-month. To end the month of January, the publication forecasts one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air seen in several years.

Though the recently released forecast highlights January as one of the snowiest periods of the year, general storminess is expected to persist in Colorado throughout the season.

The publication calls the region that includes Colorado the 'hibernation zone,' stating that winter weather will be glacial and snow-filled. In other words, frigid and powdery.

While most of the country is looking at an upcoming cold and snowy winter, according to the Farmers' Almanac report, weather in the far west will likely be a bit more mild. A brisk winter with normal precipitation is expected in America's northwest region, while mild temperatures and drier-than-normal conditions are expected in the southwestern states.

See the full Farmers' Almanac winter prediction report here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernation#Arctic Air#Farmers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy