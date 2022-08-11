ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creamy Cucumber Salad

Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
