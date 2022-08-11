Read full article on original website
Brother of former Pro Bowler Aqib Talib wanted in shooting death of youth football coach
Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. The shooting occurred Saturday night according to the Lancaster Police Department. "Yaqub Talib was not in...
Mary Kay Cabot: Watson showing elite skill set in camp despite debut; Garoppolo interest not front burner
Mary Kay Cabot talks about Deshaun Watson’s debut in the preseason, his apology prior to the game against the Jaguars, the impact of the injury to center Nick Harris and whether the organization will pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Cleveland Browns’ Season Ticket Holder Gift Boxes Are Sad
The Cleveland Browns needed to find a way to make it up to their fans after a frustrating off-season with the Deshaun Watson problem, and their latest attempt was pathetic. The Browns gave all their season ticket holders a gift box, which was pretty sad. The gift box included a...
Victor Dimukeje and Christian Matthew Stand Out on Defense
The biggest questions heading into the Arizona Cardinals first preseason game were which players would step up at the outside linebacker and cornerback position. In the 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals the Cardinals received some answers. Heading into Friday's game, the team was still searching for a player who...
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Five Positive Performances From Packers-49ers
With history and chemistry, Randall Cobb probably will be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 option as a slot receiver to open the season. It’s Amari Rodgers, however, who has the unquestioned upside. After doing little more as a rookie than create heartburn every time he went back...
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce
One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
Can these new linebackers elevate the Eagles defense in 2022?
The Eagles have been behind the wall of scrutiny for the last several years as fans and media members alike have questioned the team’s stance on the linebacker position. They’ve gone from UDFA’s such as Alex Singleton to drafted players who they attempted to convert like Nate Gerry to even veterans that didn’t pan out like Eric Wilson and Duke Riley.
Packers First Preseason Game Full of Highs and Lows
The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 in their first preseason game. While any time a team takes the field, they want to win the result is not what’s important. In the preseason, coaches want to see what their team has and what certain players do in a game situation. The Packers first preseason game was full of highs and lows.
Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement
Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
Watch: Jonathan Allen's creative way to avoid roughing the passer penalty on Baker Mayfield
The NFL has put an emphasis on the safety of quarterbacks at the expense of the defense. In Saturday’s preseason opener, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen created a new technique to avoid drawing a roughing the passer penalty. Allen swam past Carolina Panthers center Pat Elflein with a...
