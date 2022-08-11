ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Fishkill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 44 closed for hours after pedestrian struck by vehicle

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A pedestrian, reported to be a man, was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning on Route 44 near Cherry Hill Drive (Adams Fairacre Farms), causing the roadway to be closed for several hours while the Town of Poughkeepsie Police investigated the accident. The pedestrian...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County

TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
WALLKILL, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Fishkill, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
East Fishkill, NY
City
Wappingers Falls, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Careless driver puts firefighters at risk by driving over fire hose

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A garage fire on Sunday afternoon was being extinguished by Arlington firefighters when a careless driver drove over the hose carrying water to the firefighters, putting lives at risk. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Arlington Fire District responded to a garage fire at 477 Haight...
ARLINGTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man arrested on drug charges

SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested on gun charges in Highland

HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
HIGHLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged Liberty fire bug arrested

VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – The man charged with trying to set fire to a Liberty pub days ago and failed to report to the Department of Probation as ordered, was captured on Saturday. Mateo Rodriguez, 40 of Liberty was located and arrested in the Town of Fallsburg by members...
LIBERTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police seek assistance in locating missing person

Kingston Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sandra Wright, a local 77-year-old who was last seen on Friday, August 12. According to a Tweet issued by Kingston Police on Saturday afternoon, Wright was last seen in the evening of August 12, in the area of 205 Rideau Street.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs

POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

