McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 44 closed for hours after pedestrian struck by vehicle
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A pedestrian, reported to be a man, was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning on Route 44 near Cherry Hill Drive (Adams Fairacre Farms), causing the roadway to be closed for several hours while the Town of Poughkeepsie Police investigated the accident. The pedestrian...
3-car crash involving school bus sends 8 to hospital
Eight people were hospitalized Friday afternoon, after a three-car crash on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County
TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
Police: At least 1 person in serious condition after Wallkill motorcycle crash
Police say at least one person is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Wallkill Sunday afternoon.
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Careless driver puts firefighters at risk by driving over fire hose
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A garage fire on Sunday afternoon was being extinguished by Arlington firefighters when a careless driver drove over the hose carrying water to the firefighters, putting lives at risk. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Arlington Fire District responded to a garage fire at 477 Haight...
Police investigate Route 9 crash involving mini school bus in Dutchess County
Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school that shut down a major road in Dutchess County on Friday.
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Head-On East Fishkill Crash Between BMW, Pickup Truck
A man was killed during a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in East Fishkill just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. When officers arrived, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man arrested on drug charges
SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Alleged Liberty fire bug arrested
VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – The man charged with trying to set fire to a Liberty pub days ago and failed to report to the Department of Probation as ordered, was captured on Saturday. Mateo Rodriguez, 40 of Liberty was located and arrested in the Town of Fallsburg by members...
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release identity of man who drown in Bear Mountain State Park creek
TOWN OF HIGHLANDS – State Police said Thursday that the man who was found dead in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands had slipped and fell into Popolopen Creek and drowned. Troopers said the victim, Omar Benitez, 23, of White Plains, was hiking with two friends...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police seek assistance in locating missing person
Kingston Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sandra Wright, a local 77-year-old who was last seen on Friday, August 12. According to a Tweet issued by Kingston Police on Saturday afternoon, Wright was last seen in the evening of August 12, in the area of 205 Rideau Street.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
WILD CHASE: Stolen Car Driver With Two Flats Hits Police Car, Parked Vehicles, Flees South
Two thieves led police on a wild stolen car chase through Bergen County on what became two flat front tires. A Little Ferry police cruiser was struck during the pursuit, which began in Ridgefield and went through several towns -- on highways as well as back streets -- before winding up back there.
