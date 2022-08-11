ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

5 Las Vegas Raiders That Will Exceed Expectations

The NFL preseason is fully underway, and the regular season is just a few weeks away. The Las Vegas Raiders come into the season with high expectations with the additions of wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Anytime you have a successful season, you need players that will exceed expectations.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Waive Three Players

The team waived/injured WR Austin Proehl, along with waiving TE Jeremiah Hall and CB Gavin Heslop. Proehl, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Cut Four Players

Ford, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list. Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Legend Makes A Bold Claim About The Team

The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of playoff appearances over the last decade. They have made the postseason four times and won two out of six games. Last season, they enjoyed home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. However, the San Francisco 49ers...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey

He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
GREEN BAY, WI

