Hot Springs, AR

swark.today

Watermelon Festival 5K race results posted

The Hope Watermelon Festival 5K run and walk took place this morning under cloudless skies and mild temperatures that stayed under 76. Runners took off at 7:30 from the South Mockingbird and Park Drive intersection and went northward to start a trapezoidal route that eventually led back around to the same intersection for the finish line.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
thv11.com

Friday Night Blitz Previews: Malvern Leopards

MALVERN, Ark. — Malvern football head coach JD Plumlee says that this team has stepped it up. "We're bigger and stronger and we're older the maturity piece there's no moment that's too big for us and were looking to get the season cracking," Plumlee said. Senior quarterback Cedric Simmons...
MALVERN, AR
Person
Marty Raybon
Person
Hank Williams
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park

I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

WATCH: 2 sunglass thieves wanted by North Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing several pairs of sunglasses at a North Little Rock mall, the agency announced Thursday. Police said the incident involving the shoplifting duo occured on July 29 at a Sunglass Hut store inside...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Maryland Daily Record

Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Ella Reese of Conway

Ella “Mae Mae” Reese, 85, of Conway, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Nashville, Ark., to Elmer and Ruthel “Bummy” Anderson Floyd. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Edwin Reese. Ella graduated...
CONWAY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period

Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
