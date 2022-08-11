Read full article on original website
Arkansan Bobby Bones to receive Millennial Award at 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards
Arkansas native and successful entertainment host Bobby Bones will receive the Millennial Award at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards next June.
swark.today
Watermelon Festival 5K race results posted
The Hope Watermelon Festival 5K run and walk took place this morning under cloudless skies and mild temperatures that stayed under 76. Runners took off at 7:30 from the South Mockingbird and Park Drive intersection and went northward to start a trapezoidal route that eventually led back around to the same intersection for the finish line.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
Little Rock Zoo celebrates the birth of three tiger cubs
The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of three Malayan tiger cubs Saturday morning.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
thv11.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Malvern Leopards
MALVERN, Ark. — Malvern football head coach JD Plumlee says that this team has stepped it up. "We're bigger and stronger and we're older the maturity piece there's no moment that's too big for us and were looking to get the season cracking," Plumlee said. Senior quarterback Cedric Simmons...
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park
I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
KATV
WATCH: 2 sunglass thieves wanted by North Little Rock police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing several pairs of sunglasses at a North Little Rock mall, the agency announced Thursday. Police said the incident involving the shoplifting duo occured on July 29 at a Sunglass Hut store inside...
3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Maryland Daily Record
Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
PCSO: man shot in College Station Sunday afternoon
A man has been injured in an apparent shooting in the College Station community this afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on South Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Ella Reese of Conway
Ella “Mae Mae” Reese, 85, of Conway, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Nashville, Ark., to Elmer and Ruthel “Bummy” Anderson Floyd. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Edwin Reese. Ella graduated...
magnoliareporter.com
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
