Crain's Detroit Business
In Detroit, adult-use marijuana business license applications remain on hold
Cannabis businesses that want to set up recreational use shops in the city of Detroit will have to wait, again. On Friday, the Wayne County Circuit Court extended a temporary restraining order that prevents the city from accepting adult-use marijuana business license applications. Judge Leslie Kim Smith heard arguments from...
Crain's Detroit Business
Quest to revive Corktown's Western Market faces money hurdles
Cathy Schneider has lived in her apartment complex along Michigan Avenue in Corktown since 1999. A Detroit native, the market trend forecaster said she couldn't help but move back home after college.
Crain's Detroit Business
Kelley Root on WJR: What's ahead for suppliers? | Examining Gilbert's affordable housing deals
Crain's Detroit Business Executive Editor Kelley Root chats with Paul W. Smith on WJR AM 760 about stories from this week's issue. Listen to the interview and then read the stories here:. You can also listen to all Crain's podcasts at crainsdetroit.com/podcasts or by subscribing on iTunes, Apple Podcasts or...
Crain's Detroit Business
Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history
The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
Crain's Detroit Business
Small Business Spotlight podcast: Manufacturing business owners work to diversify industry, give back
On this month's Small Business Spotlight podcast, Crain's small and emerging business reporter Jay Davis talks with Rita Fields and her husband Dan Kendall, co-owners of 313 Industries in Warren, a small parts manufacturer for the defense and other industries, about how their definition of success goes beyond profits and how they give back.
Crain's Detroit Business
Delayed Detroit Premier Pet Supply location now open
The downtown Detroit, full-service Premier Pet Supply location is now open after a nearly three-year delay. The retail store, located on the ground floor of the City Club Apartments CBD Detroit building, opened July 29. The store was originally planned for a late 2019 opening. The 3,100-square-foot Detroit store is...
Crain's Detroit Business
Communities face 2 weeks of boil water advisory after water main break
Seven metro Detroit communities affected by a water main break over the weekend face two weeks of a boil water advisory. On Monday, the Great Lakes Water Authority said that barring unforeseen circumstances, it expects to return the pipeline to service two weeks from the initial break on Aug. 13 — one week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing.
