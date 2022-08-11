ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You

Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27. Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

