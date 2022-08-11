Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
6 San Antonio dog parks to enjoy off the leash fun
Bring your pooch to San Antonio's newest playground for dogs.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You
Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
San Antonio's Taco Rumble is back, plus all the food news you missed this week
Tickets are on sale now.
KSAT 12
Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
Las Palapas cooks up new location in San Antonio's Far Westside
Las Palapas is heading further west.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
KSAT 12
Giant African Spurred Tortoise visits SA park, but no one knows how it got there
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side park had a very unlikely visitor early last week -- a 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise -- and it’s still unclear how it got there. According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Walter O’ Hare, the tortoise in question, was found by a few Good Samaritans on Aug. 7 while taking a stroll along Phil Hardberger Park.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio pumpkin spice fanatics can apply for this seasonal taste-testing side hustle
If you're one of those folks who eagerly awaits fall because every food item imaginable suddenly gets an injection of pumpkin spice flavor, get your resume ready. FinanceBuzz.com wants to pay a "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" to taste and rate all of the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods at Trader Joe’s — to the tune of a cool $1,000.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction
SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
sanantoniomag.com
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
San Antonio beats out Austin, Dallas among top U.S. barbecue cities
We really love brisket, apparently.
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
KSAT 12
Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27. Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.
