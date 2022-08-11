Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Aaron Soule resigns as Randolph AD
Randolph Activities Director/Assistant High School Principal Aaron Soule announced his resignation this past week, effective Wednesday, Aug. 10. Soule is taking a position with the Lakeville school district where he will be in charge of activities for all three Lakeville middle schools. He and his family live in Lakeville and his children attend Lakeville schools.
Faribault County Register
New welding business springs up in ‘Bago
Tyler Nepp’s journey has brought him from Lake Wilson, where he was raised, to Winnebago, where he currently lives. The two towns, otherwise separate communities, have been connected in the course of Nepp’s life through family and his career in welding. Now, Nepp has been a Winnebago resident...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Yesteryear: Cannon Falls native survives 35W bridge collapse
“To get another day when the sun rises and we’re all underneath that sun together - that’s a good day,” Ken Brown of Cannon Falls said. Ken and his wife Julie have three children - David, Andrewe and Megan. Ken had just arrived home from work when David’s fiance Sara called to say that David was on the 35W Bridge when it collapsed. David, 24, was headed south on 34W going from his home in St. Anthony to meet a friend across the river in Minneapolis. He recalls that it was about 6 p.m. when he steered his black Saab onto the 35W bridge. Traffic was bumper-to-bumper going 5 to 10 mph. There was a Ford Explorer in front of him.
New purpose for retired race horses
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
montgomerymnnews.com
A night of appreciation at Music at the Broz
It was a night of musical appreciation for people who enjoy music and those who enjoy performing it at the Thursday, Aug. 4, Music at the Broz. The Echoes Big Band provided an evening of musical memories as they performed big band pieces from the 1930s and 1940s. The group of musicians played tunes from Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, and Tommy Dorsey, plus standards from the 1950s.
montgomerymnnews.com
School Board draws closer to finalizing levy
The New Prague School Board is drawing closer to finalizing a proposed voter levy request. At the school board’s Monday, Aug. 8, work session the consensus of the board was to have the levy in two questions and for it to be over a six year period. At past...
KEYC
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 8, 2022. Aug. 1st: Draven James Craidon, 18 of Maple Grove was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Angel Julian Hernandez-Moreno, 38 of Rochester was arrested in Monticello - charge of 2nd degree DWI. Lashawn Prince Kareem Miller Wagner, 18 of Plymouth was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Jordan Enrique Przybylinski, 24 of Monticello was arrested in Sherburne Co. - Wright Co. warrant - disorderly conduct. Cole Raymond Roden, 28 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Adam Eldon Switala, 32 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance. Joseph Michael Taylor, 32 of Monticello was arrested in Kandiyohi Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Brian Gregory Ogaard, 31 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven - charge of 2nd degree burglary.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit
Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
monitorsaintpaul.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
Grow with KARE: Are you overwatering?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the summer heat, we gardeners are usually pretty good about watering our veggies and flowers. But could you be watering too much? Maybe. Here are some things to consider. The soil that grows our plants is a complicated web of nutrients, microbes and water...
Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia
A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash
WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police Reports
Christopher Carothers, 32, Cannon Falls, dog at large. April Cashman, 48, Cannon Falls, driving after license revocation. William Marsh, 52, Cannon Falls, permitting offense by another. Aug. 4. Graant Courson, 19, Wanamingo, driving after license revocation. Aug. 7. Katelyn Glenn, 27, Cannon Falls, driving without a valid license.
Comments / 0