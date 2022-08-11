ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Blink, Courage, Uncommon & More

It’s Friday, and we’re back to celebrate with the most intriguing hires, promotions and appointments of the week. See who’s making changes at some of the highest-growth agencies around the world. Acceleration Partners. Global partnership marketing agency Acceleration Partners hired Suparna Basu-Ravis as its chief people officer,...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Bn3th's Vitalizing Debut Brand Campaign Celebrates the Versatility of Underwear

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Shopping for underwear poses several questions: What kind of material? What style? Boxers or briefs? All these decisions...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Uber Goes Back to School With a Yearbook Celebrating Its Couriers

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Whether you need a ride home or to work, or maybe need a late night snack delivered to...
MIAMI, FL
CNET

Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022

Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
CARS
TechCrunch

Twilio gets hacked, teens ditch Facebook, and SpaceX takes South Korea to the moon

Is Facebook for old people? If you’ve got a teenager around the house, you’ve probably heard them say as much. The most read story this week is on a Pew study that suggests this generation of teens has largely abandoned the platform in favor of Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/etc.; whereas in 2014 around 71% of teens used Facebook, the study says in 2022 that number has dropped down to 32%.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Stranger Things Crushes Ratings in Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Week of July 11

The new Nielsen Weekly Streaming Top 10 list has arrived, and Stranger Things is officially the most streamed program for the week of July 11. The Netflix series was streamed for 2.94 billion minutes, down from 4.8 billion minutes viewed the previous week. In second place was the animated film The Sea Beast, with 920 million minutes viewed and a viewing audience that was 24% Hispanic. In third place was Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, with 887 million minutes viewed. Resident Evil (2022) was the fourth most viewed program with 858 million minutes, followed by The Boys pulling in 828 million minutes.
TV & VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Mexico's President Draws Ire After Navy Helicopter Flies in Baseball Mascot

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing a flood of criticism after Mexico's navy lent a military helicopter to fly in his home team's mascot at a major baseball playoff during a week of violent unrest elsewhere in the country. Pochi, the Olmecas de Tabasco club's...
MLB

