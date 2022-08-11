Read full article on original website
Related
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Murders at the border and attacks in Jalisco and Guanajuato stun Mexico
An outbreak of violence in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, and in the western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato have stunned even Mexicans accustomed to violence.
CBS News
Mexican soldiers seize almost 1.5 tons of meth from truck carrying powdered fruit juice concentrates, army says
Mexico City — Acting on a tip, Mexican soldiers seized almost 1.5 tons of meth and 328 pounds of apparent powdered fentanyl at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, the army said Thursday. Sonora shares a border with Arizona. Soldiers also found 816,486 pills apparently containing fentanyl...
Mexico's Pemex requests $6.5 billion more funding for 'Dos Bocas' refinery -documents, source
MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-oil company Pemex requested this week almost $6.5 billion in additional funding from the government to pay for works at the 'Dos Bocas' refinery this year, according to a document and two sources familiar with the matter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baja California tries to return to normal after a weekend of cartel violence
Baja California struggled Sunday to return to normality after cartel violence shut down much of the region Friday.
Mexico prison cartel clash spills on to streets of border city leaving 11 dead
Four radio station employees among dead as alleged gang members rampaged through Ciudad Juárez
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Blink, Courage, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday, and we’re back to celebrate with the most intriguing hires, promotions and appointments of the week. See who’s making changes at some of the highest-growth agencies around the world. Acceleration Partners. Global partnership marketing agency Acceleration Partners hired Suparna Basu-Ravis as its chief people officer,...
AdWeek
Bn3th's Vitalizing Debut Brand Campaign Celebrates the Versatility of Underwear
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Shopping for underwear poses several questions: What kind of material? What style? Boxers or briefs? All these decisions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taps have run dry in a major Mexico city for months. A similar water crisis looms in the US too, experts say.
Drought is sapping the water from huge swaths of North America and making it increasingly hard for humans to count on running water.
AdWeek
Uber Goes Back to School With a Yearbook Celebrating Its Couriers
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Whether you need a ride home or to work, or maybe need a late night snack delivered to...
Exclusive-Inspired Entertainment in bid to buy slot machine maker PlayAGS - sources
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gaming equipment provider Inspired Entertainment (INSE.O) has made a $370 million offer to acquire slot machine maker PlayAGS Inc (AGS.N), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
CARS・
TechCrunch
Twilio gets hacked, teens ditch Facebook, and SpaceX takes South Korea to the moon
Is Facebook for old people? If you’ve got a teenager around the house, you’ve probably heard them say as much. The most read story this week is on a Pew study that suggests this generation of teens has largely abandoned the platform in favor of Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/etc.; whereas in 2014 around 71% of teens used Facebook, the study says in 2022 that number has dropped down to 32%.
AdWeek
Stranger Things Crushes Ratings in Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Week of July 11
The new Nielsen Weekly Streaming Top 10 list has arrived, and Stranger Things is officially the most streamed program for the week of July 11. The Netflix series was streamed for 2.94 billion minutes, down from 4.8 billion minutes viewed the previous week. In second place was the animated film The Sea Beast, with 920 million minutes viewed and a viewing audience that was 24% Hispanic. In third place was Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, with 887 million minutes viewed. Resident Evil (2022) was the fourth most viewed program with 858 million minutes, followed by The Boys pulling in 828 million minutes.
US News and World Report
Mexico's President Draws Ire After Navy Helicopter Flies in Baseball Mascot
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing a flood of criticism after Mexico's navy lent a military helicopter to fly in his home team's mascot at a major baseball playoff during a week of violent unrest elsewhere in the country. Pochi, the Olmecas de Tabasco club's...
MLB・
Comments / 0