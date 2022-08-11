Read full article on original website
I do not know where you supposed other Ohio voters cast your ballot BUT I have to show an ID and my signature is scrutinized in Erie County. I think all you losing republicans scream voter fraud JUST because you lost elections.
As elections loom, Ohioans still don’t have all the answers on H.B. 6 scandal: Thomas Suddes
Hard to say at this point whether it’ll be for better or for worse, but Ohio is approaching a series of big changes, depending on November’s election. Ohio may or may not find itself with a new governor. Incumbent Republican Mike DeWine is facing Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, who was once Dayton’s mayor. But Ohio will for sure have a new U.S. senator. Ohio’s Supreme Court will have a new chief justice. And the Ohio House of Representatives will select a new speaker.
Ironton Tribune
LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law
COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
WOUB
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election.
Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin
Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
WOUB
Lawmakers considering bill that would retroactively reduce sentences to match future reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – As Ohio lawmakers consider ways of overhauling the state’s criminal justice system to direct criminal offenses away from prison sentences, a bill would make sure that any changes would also apply to people already behind bars for non-violent offenses. The bipartisan legislation...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
Mount Vernon News
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and its planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio senator wants to stop tax liens for unpaid water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Debate continues in the Ohio Senate on S.B. 193. The bill, introduced by Senator Sandra Williams (D) of Cleveland, aims to prohibit local governments from filing tax liens and foreclosing on properties due to unpaid water service charges. Critics of the bill argue that it will...
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
Navy Times
Gunman who targeted FBI office was Navy, Army National Guard veteran
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
WOUB
Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pressed for nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Newly-disclosed text messages suggest Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a Republican, played a role in pushing for the passage of a nuclear power bailout bill, which is now at the center of a federal bribery case. The texts were between then-FirstEnergy executives who were...
Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it
“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
Lima News
Ohio has spent nearly two-thirds of its ARPA dollars. Here’s where it is going
Ohio has already spent $3.5 billion of its total American Rescue Plan Dollars, with the largest portion of that going to repaying an unemployment loan, public safety, sewer grants and Intel. Data released by advocacy organizations Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future, show Ohio has only a...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
