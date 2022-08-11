ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TX

KSLA

Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
MARSHALL, TX
TexasHighways

As the Emerald Ash Borer Expands Its Texas Invasion, There Are Ways to Help Stop the Spread

In 2002, a species of small, jewel-like green beetle appeared in Detroit. Called the emerald ash borer and originally found in northeastern Asia, the beetle sought out a particular target—ash trees—to lay their eggs, leaving its larvae to feed on the trees’ insides. After a few years of infestation, the ash trees the beetle attacked inevitably died, and adult beetles flew off to look for new hosts.
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas

As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
CENTER, TX
KSLA

Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KICKS 105

DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
HUNTINGTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas

If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
BROADDUS, TX
KICKS 105

The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
KTBS

Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier church to open new elementary school on August 15

The Pentecostals of Bossier swing open their doors to offer a Montessori-based education to the community. Bossier City, La. — Bossier Christian Academy housed at The Pentecostals of Bossier, 2833 Viking Drive, is now accepting students from the community for the 2022-23 school year. Using a Montessori-style approach, the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
kjas.com

Sabine/San Augustine Co DA Kevin Dutton to retire mid-term

Sabine/San Augustine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton has announced plans to retire mid-term. Daily News & More in Hemphill broke the story late Thursday, and they cite the announcement from Dutton saying that his retirement will be effective September 30th, 2022. Sabine and San Augustine Counties share the same DA’s...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?

The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. Soon temperatures will start to slowly cool down and you might be wondering if this summer could give us a hint of what to expect for the upcoming winter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

