Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
As the Emerald Ash Borer Expands Its Texas Invasion, There Are Ways to Help Stop the Spread
In 2002, a species of small, jewel-like green beetle appeared in Detroit. Called the emerald ash borer and originally found in northeastern Asia, the beetle sought out a particular target—ash trees—to lay their eggs, leaving its larvae to feed on the trees’ insides. After a few years of infestation, the ash trees the beetle attacked inevitably died, and adult beetles flew off to look for new hosts.
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas
As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. Chimp Haven finishes $20M project for new habitats. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at...
Baby ball python stolen from Shreveport pet store; reward offered
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local pet store is asking for help in finding a baby Albino Ball Python stolen from its cage. The one-foot baby python was stolen from The Pet Zone store in Shreveport during a busy Saturday afternoon. Store manager Zachary Nelson says this was not...
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
It’s Bingo Time in Lufkin, Texas with the Boys and Girls Club
It's Bingo Time with the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin. This is one of the fundraisers we look forward to every year. A chance to have fun, win some awesome prizes, and most importantly, support an agency that does so many great things with kids in East Texas. The...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
Officials: Paula Capps has been found
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — According to Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Paula Capps has been found alive. Capps is alert and responsive. Capps was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington.
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
Bossier church to open new elementary school on August 15
The Pentecostals of Bossier swing open their doors to offer a Montessori-based education to the community. Bossier City, La. — Bossier Christian Academy housed at The Pentecostals of Bossier, 2833 Viking Drive, is now accepting students from the community for the 2022-23 school year. Using a Montessori-style approach, the...
Sabine/San Augustine Co DA Kevin Dutton to retire mid-term
Sabine/San Augustine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton has announced plans to retire mid-term. Daily News & More in Hemphill broke the story late Thursday, and they cite the announcement from Dutton saying that his retirement will be effective September 30th, 2022. Sabine and San Augustine Counties share the same DA’s...
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. Soon temperatures will start to slowly cool down and you might be wondering if this summer could give us a hint of what to expect for the upcoming winter.
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
