Free “Legion of Honor” Museum Day for Bay Area Residents (Every Saturday)
Every Saturday the Legion of Honor offers free general admission to the permanent galleries to Bay Area residents. Advanced tickets are required, and capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.
Blackbird’s End of Summer Bash w/ Nickelodeon ’90s Drinks & 50% off Food (SF)
We will be serving our Nickelodeon themed cocktail menu inspired by our favorite shows (how many of you wanted to be on All That?). Delicious drinks will be paired with our food menu supplied by our sister bar The Detour! Oh did I mention food will be 50% off all day? Come taste the rainbow.
Oklahoma! Live at the Golden Gate Theatre (Aug. 16 – Sept. 11)
This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this production "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker).
SF’s “Wu Tang Flan” Gets Brick-and-Mortar Spot in 2023
After years of doing pop-ups throughout San Francisco, "Chicano Nuevo," a Baja-inspired restaurant will finally open up a brick-and-mortar location in Bernal Heights in 2023. Chef and owner Abraham Nuñez, brought his family recipes from Chula Vista...
The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland)
Enjoy some of the Bay Area's top comedians in this open air covered patio set on the majestic Oakland waterfront. Every Saturday the Comedy Edge brings you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy.
