Santa Rosa, CA

funcheap.com

Oklahoma! Live at the Golden Gate Theatre (Aug. 16 – Sept. 11)

This is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this production “lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein’s greatness anew.” (The New Yorker).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Wu Tang Flan” Gets Brick-and-Mortar Spot in 2023

Thanks to EaterSF and SF Gate for letting us know that after years of doing pop-ups throughout San Francisco, “Chicano Nuevo,” a Baja-inspired restaurant will finally open up a brick-and-mortar location in Bernal Heights in 2023. Chef and owner Abraham Nuñez, brought his family recipes from Chula Vista...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland)

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland) Enjoy some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this open air covered patio set on the majestic Oakland waterfront. Every Saturday the Comedy Edge brings you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy.
OAKLAND, CA

