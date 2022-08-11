The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland) Enjoy some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this open air covered patio set on the majestic Oakland waterfront. Every Saturday the Comedy Edge brings you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO