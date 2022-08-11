cant argue with what he is saying. today the only difference seems like one wants us to fall of the cliff faster than the other. we are well over 30 trillion in debt. with raising interest rates rising we arent even going to be able to pay the interest back. sooner or later we are going to crash and burn if things dont change soon.
Democrats raise taxes to fund social programs and grow government, ( Socialism) Republicans cut taxes to spur business investment and job growth, (Capitalism).
There are only a small handful of differences between the 2 parties, it’s essentially a 1 party system burning the wick (our rights) at both ends
