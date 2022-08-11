ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRCB 104.9

Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage, audio in Chavez killing

Newly-released video and audio is shedding further light on the shooting of 36-year-old David Pelaez-Chavez by a Sonoma County sheriff deputy August 5th.  Released Sunday afternoon via the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the 11-minute video includes body camera footage from both officers involved and a slow-motion breakdown of the shooting. As well as audio recordings from two separate 911 calls placed by residents who had confrontations with Pelaez-Chavez the morning of the incident. A warning, we are airing some of the audio. One resident described an interaction with Pelaez-Chavez to 911 dispatch. "He was just up here asking me to kill him," the homeowner told...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

