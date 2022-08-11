Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
3 Steelers battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Seahawks
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2022 preseason. Once iconic Ben Roethlisberger left his position as starting quarterback, observers expected a new era of Steelers football to begin. Naturally, the fan base wanted to see how their favorite club would look in this new incarnation.
Did the Atlanta Falcons make a mistake passing on Malik Willis?
The Atlanta Falcons had their pick of quarterbacks when it came to the 2021 draft class. Atlanta had a chance to draft every quarterback in the class with most staying on the board for the Falcons to pass on at least twice. This includes former Liberty quarterback and current Titans backup Malik Willis.
Tom Brady takes time away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ‘Him being a human comes first’
It seems Tom Brady is getting ready to take some time off. The sportsman is reportedly dealing with “personal things,” according to head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles. Bowles explained to reporters that Brady will not be returning until after the team’s second preseason game on...
Shots fired outside of little league football game in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported
PITTSBURGH — Head coach and vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports Aaron Strader said dozens of little kids were playing a football game when someone opened fire in the 1400 block of Oberlin Street around 2:30 p.m. Channel 11 crews found a bullet through a windshield of a truck...
Ruth Hunter moving into full-time role in Heat basketball operations, leaving broadcasting
Ruth Hunter is taking on a bigger role in the Miami Heat’s front office.
Steelers stock report after the 1st preseason game
Here is our postgame stock report for the Pittsburgh Steelers after their 32-25 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. All three Steelers quarterbacks played well on Saturday night. Everyone is going ot talk about Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown but Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both showed excellent command of the offense.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Gameday Info: How to watch, listen or stream preseason Week 1
The Seahawks kick off their preseason schedule later today against the Steelers. Here is all the info you need to follow along live. What: Seattle Seahawks (0-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) When: Saturday, August 13 at 4:00 p.m. PT. Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA. Watch: The game will be broadcast...
