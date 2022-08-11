ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule gets honest on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle following Panthers preseason opener

The Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold QB battle has been a major headline during training camp. And it will remain a tending topic in the preseason. Despite many people anticipating Mayfield winning the job, and Mayfield starting the Panthers’ preseason opener, head coach Matt Rhule remained reluctant to officially name a starter. Rhule shared his honest thoughts on Mayfield and Darnold’s performance in Carolina’s 23-21 victory, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum addresses expectations, growing positivity at Auburn

College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, where he discussed the buzz around Auburn heading into the season. Between Bryan Harsin entering his second season as head coach, their quarterback battle, and their overall expectations as a program, there’s certainly a lot of differing expectations for the Tigers this upcoming season.
