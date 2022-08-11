Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield sharp in Carolina Panthers preseason debut
Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield has finally made his debut for the Carolina Panthers. The 2017 Heisman winner was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers back in July. After head coach Matt Rhule said that he would start the first preseason game of the season, social media...
Former Panthers Kuechly, Olsen pass knowledge as coaches in youth football
CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen are teaming up again to teach the game to kids. Olsen and Kuechly are coaching the offensive and defensive lines for a team of 10-year-old players. They are all in to pass their expertise on the gridiron to the...
Matt Rhule gets honest on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle following Panthers preseason opener
The Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold QB battle has been a major headline during training camp. And it will remain a tending topic in the preseason. Despite many people anticipating Mayfield winning the job, and Mayfield starting the Panthers’ preseason opener, head coach Matt Rhule remained reluctant to officially name a starter. Rhule shared his honest thoughts on Mayfield and Darnold’s performance in Carolina’s 23-21 victory, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.
NFL・
Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason opener vs. Commanders
Which Carolina Panthers impressed (and didn’t impress) the film buffs on Saturday afternoon? Here’s how Pro Football Focus dissected the very best and very worst from the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. Best of the offense. 1. QB Baker Mayfield: 80.5. 2. OL Cade Mays: 79.1. 3....
NFL・
Bryan Harsin updates how training habits are paying off for defensive back group
Bryan Harsin would like to see a step up from his defensive backs in 2022. And they’ll need to if Auburn hopes to have any chance at making the SEC Media’s last place prediction look silly. So far in camp, though, the Tigers head coach is pleased with what he’s seeing from the back end of his defense.
Paul Finebaum addresses expectations, growing positivity at Auburn
College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, where he discussed the buzz around Auburn heading into the season. Between Bryan Harsin entering his second season as head coach, their quarterback battle, and their overall expectations as a program, there’s certainly a lot of differing expectations for the Tigers this upcoming season.
Kentucky Coaches, Administrators Could Learn a Thing from Players in Football vs. Basketball Feud
The Big Blue Nation is in the middle of a war of words between Kentucky’s head football coach, basketball coach and athletic director. While they exchange public pot-shots, the 20-year-old student-athletes are providing the most measured, mature statements. The adults could learn a thing or two from the kids.
Prep football: How did South Pointe, Northwestern and Rock Hill do Friday night?
Rock Hill region high school teams took the football field Friday night in preseason action. The coaches gave mixed reviews.
