San Leandro, CA

San Leandro police pursuit leads to weapons charge arrest; gun and marijuana seized

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

PIX Now 10:51

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro arrested a suspect on a gun charge after he led officers on a chase and threw a handgun out of his vehicle window during the pursuit.

Gun found in San Leandro police pursuit. San Leandro Police Department

Police said on Wednesday night at about 10:14 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Olive Street saw a dark-colored SUV commit a traffic violation. Officers tried to pull the car over and the suspect vehicle failed to yield, leading the patrol car on a pursuit.

The suspect fled from police on I-238 and west on I-580 until the suspect vehicle ran out of gas, according to authorities. The suspect, a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident , was arrested without further incident. During a vehicle search, officers found two pounds of marijuana. They also located a loaded firearm the suspect discarded on the highway.

Police said the suspect was arrested for being a prohibited person from carrying a firearm. Police did not mention any additional charges he faced in connection with the marijuana that was found or leading police on a pursuit.

Police noted the department recovered 11 firearms in July of this year, with five of the 11 guns being "ghost guns."

