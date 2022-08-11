PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased this afternoon and will remain with us as we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday, with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Rain should be light, so it should not cause major problems for Metallica Sunday evening and PNC Park. Shower chances stick around to start the week with highs about 10 degrees cooler than normal in the lower 70s. We will enter a warming trend late week as clouds finally break and clear.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO