Isolated showers return Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased this afternoon and will remain with us as we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday, with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Rain should be light, so it should not cause major problems for Metallica Sunday evening and PNC Park. Shower chances stick around to start the week with highs about 10 degrees cooler than normal in the lower 70s. We will enter a warming trend late week as clouds finally break and clear.
McArdle Roadway closed during working hours this week
PITTSBURGH — Some drivers will have to find an alternative route for both their morning and evening commute this week. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood will be closed for emergency slope work during daylight working hours. "It's pretty inconvenient. This is a straight shot to work, so...
Nearby gunfire disrupts youth football at Pittsburgh park; organizers raise questions for city police
PITTSBURGH — Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game for 12-year-olds in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. It says the Zone 5 Pittsburgh police commander confirmed officers would be there. But the group says police didn't arrive for the...
Body pulled from water off of North Shore
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a body was recovered from the water off of North Shore near Acrisure Stadium Tuesday morning. The body was recovered around 7 a.m. The body has not been identified at this time. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.
3 killed in northern Armstrong County vehicle accident
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people have died in a head-on collision near Parker in northern Armstrong County. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers confirmed three people died in the accident. The accident happened around 6:15 Monday night on Route 368 at North River Avenue in Hovey Township. State police...
'We fell short': Pittsburgh police apologizes after gunfire erupted near youth football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city leaders met with a group of parents and coaches in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Monday night after gunshots rang out Sunday near a youth football game. Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game, and...
Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office...
Pittsburgh man's death still unsolved 3 years later
PITTSBURGH — Three years after a Pittsburgh man was shot to death, his grieving mother is still seeking answers as the case remains unsolved. "I want justice for my son," Aletha Gray said Monday. "It hurts." A candlelight vigil was held in the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
Celebrating our teachers as students prepare to head back to school
As back-to-school time rolls around, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is taking the opportunity to celebrate our local teachers. A longtime educator in the Penn Hills School District is sharing what she loved most about her job and the changes she’s seeing in her students. Melissa Mosco has taught...
City of Asylum Pittsburgh co-founder responds to violent attacks
PITTSBURGH — Henry Reese is badly bruised on the right side of his face, including his eye, followingthe stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. Reese was serving as moderator during a public event when a man ran onto the stage and began stabbing Rushdie.
3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A three year old little girl spent hours in Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening after her mother says she was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant. “She had to have an IV in her arm that was the whole size of the palm of...
Fayette County crash kills 1; 2 others injured
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy died after a two-car crash in Saltlick Township, Fayette County, state police said. This happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday along Route 711 near the Westmoreland County line. State police said a car that was headed west hit an eastbound vehicle as...
Charges filed in deadly North Versailles crash
A man is under arrest for allegedly getting behind the wheel while under the influence and causing a deadly crash on his birthday. The crash happened on March 2 at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Congress Street in North Versailles. Police say 24-year-old Shamar Roach was driving this white...
Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania
American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
Man dies after North Braddock shooting
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man has died after being shot in North Braddock on Sunday evening, Allegheny County police said. The shooting in the area of Baldridge and Jones avenues was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Police said the victim was found shot in the chest and abdomen....
Rideshare drivers react to no-weapon policies
PITTSBURGH — Rideshare drivers are coming forward after an uptick in violent crimes on the job. Drivers share their concerns about safety: Watch the report in the video player above. Some say that, despite a no-weapons policy at Uber and Lyft, they carry their own protection. Cherrie Casey shared...
Man shot and killed after bar fight in Uniontown
Police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a VFW in Uniontown. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 officers were called to the VFW on East Main Street at 12:30 Sunday morning for a reported fight, followed by a shooting.
School district sees their highest number of new employees ahead of upcoming school year
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — It was a recording breaking number of new faces to join theSeneca Valley School District Tuesday morning. Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School held the Annual New Teacher Induction day, with roughly 50 new staff members. "This is our largest class ever, we are so excited," said Kyra...
21-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Wilkinsburg
Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old in critical condition. Police were called to the area of Chalfant Street and Collins Road in Wilkinsburg just after 12:30 Sunday morning. First responders found the male victim transported him to an area hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone...
