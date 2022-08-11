ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Getting Ready for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, With a Look Back to Tom Kim's Win

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Bob and Jay are ready for the three-event run to the FedEx Cup, and also looking ahead to the U.S. Amateur Championship.

The final regular-season PGA Tour event produced another young winner and Joohyung "Tom" Kim talks about his first Tour victory, which Bob and Jay discuss and analyze before previewing the first FedEx Cup playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as well as the U.S. Amateur Championship.

ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
BBC

FedEx Cup Play-offs: Rory McIlroy misses cut at St Jude Championship

Leaderboard: -11 JJ Spaun (US), -10 S Straka (Aut), T Merritt (US) -9 D McCarthy (US) -8 B Harman (US), T Finau (US) C Smith (Aus), R Palmer (US) Selected others: -6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Thomas (US) -5 Kim Si-woo (Kor), T Hatton (Eng), -4 S Lowry (Ire), X Shauffele (US) -3 M Laird (Sco), -2 C Young (US)
GOLF
