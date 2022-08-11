Three LIV players seeking to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs failed to show “they have been harmed – let alone irreparably” by the PGA Tour’s suspension, the ruling judge has said.Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday said Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were “well aware of the consequences” of their actions in competing in LIV events without permission and had not “made their case” against being suspended by the PGA Tour as a result.The decision meant the trio were not added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events which...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO