Eye care center celebrates first year of ownership
A local eye care center has been helping people see better for more than two decades, and in 2021, Vision Source of Liberal became Radcliff Family Eyecare. Dr. Rhiannon Radcliff and her staff recently celebrated the first anniversary of taking over the practice at 2136 N. Kansas Ave. Radcliff, who had previously worked for Vision Source for five years, sees patients for many vision problems, including eye exams, diabetes, glaucoma and other eye diseases, as well as for contacts and glasses.
Eidson looking to make robotics program year-round
The Liberal Recreation Department is typically only allowed to offer robotics camps during the summer, but Coach Amanda Eidson is looking to branch out with a goal of offering a camp at least one week a month for different age levels. “If I’m not able to every month, every other...
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Sunflower Elementary School teaming up with salons for haircuts
A new school year is upon the area, and children and parents are preparing for it in several ways, including new clothing and school supplies. One thing many young people get before heading back to the classroom, though, is a haircut, and for a few years, Liberal’s Sunflower Elementary has been helping families with that expense.
Finding the right spot to grow is just the beginning
SAINTS PERSPECTIVE, Rachel Coleman, SCCC Public Relations. “You’re doing great! I’m so proud of you,” I said. “It’s a new leaf!”. I meant it — literally. I was just outside my office at Seward County Community College, and I was talking to a plant.
Adoption and Food Drive Event to Benefit Liberal Animal Shelter
Little Rascals Pet Care is hosting a food drive and adoption event for the Liberal Animal Shelter. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th at the Mary Frame Park Building, 530 S. New York from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm. There will be several activities to participate in including, Cornhole games, Croquet games, Face Painting, a Charity Shelter Dog Walk, and Professional Pet Photos.
Flashback Friday - Aug. 10, 2000: 'Horns up: "That" Liberal Band prepares for fall marching season'
Crumpled paper cups litter the edges of the practice field as band members mill about, finding their spots. The students are dressed in faded T-shirts and shorts of every description. The scene is anything but orderly, until the band is given the command. "Horns up!" shouts Liberal High School band...
Drug Arrest Made in Liberal
On Thursday August 11th at approximately 12:05pm, Officer Prater of the Liberal Police Department, stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause of additional criminal activity related to illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of illegal narcotics.
Car misses stop sign, crashes into semi-truck in Haskell Co.
HASKELL COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were injured during a car crash in western Kansas, on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash happened at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 83 Highway and U.S. 56 Highway on Aug. 11. A Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on U.S. 56 Hwy while […]
Thursday traffic stop ends with drug arrest
Two youth were arrested early Thursday morning on drug charges following a traffic stop in Liberal. A release from the Liberal Police Department said shortly after midnight Thursday, Officer Prater stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. “During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause...
10 years of Pure Bliss
Everyone on occasion needs a bit of a break from the stresses of the real world, and in Liberal, the Pure Bliss Salon & Day Spa is a great place for just that. The salon is celebrating a full decade in business this year, and there is a lot of pride among the staff in having reached that milestone.
