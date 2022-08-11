ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

Hutch Post

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
Liberal First

Thursday traffic stop ends with drug arrest

Two youth were arrested early Thursday morning on drug charges following a traffic stop in Liberal. A release from the Liberal Police Department said shortly after midnight Thursday, Officer Prater stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. “During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

MICHAEL ATKINSON

Michael Shannon Atkinson, 61, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 19, 1960 to William R. "Bill" Atkinson and Meredith Lynn (Burton) Atkinson. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1979 and from the University of Kansas in 1984 with degrees in environmental design and architecture. After graduating from KU, he worked as an architect in Phoenix, Aspen, Colo., and Carmel, Calif., where he worked for the renowned California architect, George Brook-Kothlow.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Drug Arrest Made in Liberal

On Thursday August 11th at approximately 12:05pm, Officer Prater of the Liberal Police Department, stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause of additional criminal activity related to illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of illegal narcotics.
LIBERAL, KS
greatergc.com

New school day ending times announced

Due to approval of the negotiated agreement between the school district and the Garden City Education Association, Garden City Public Schools will have new ending times for the 2022-23 school year. The agreement added 20 minutes to the daily student contact time and the number of contract days was reduced...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Liberal First

Sunflower Elementary School teaming up with salons for haircuts

A new school year is upon the area, and children and parents are preparing for it in several ways, including new clothing and school supplies. One thing many young people get before heading back to the classroom, though, is a haircut, and for a few years, Liberal’s Sunflower Elementary has been helping families with that expense.
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

10 years of Pure Bliss

Everyone on occasion needs a bit of a break from the stresses of the real world, and in Liberal, the Pure Bliss Salon & Day Spa is a great place for just that. The salon is celebrating a full decade in business this year, and there is a lot of pride among the staff in having reached that milestone.
LIBERAL, KS

