Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
Car misses stop sign, crashes into semi-truck in Haskell Co.
Thursday traffic stop ends with drug arrest
MICHAEL ATKINSON
Michael Shannon Atkinson, 61, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 19, 1960 to William R. "Bill" Atkinson and Meredith Lynn (Burton) Atkinson. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1979 and from the University of Kansas in 1984 with degrees in environmental design and architecture. After graduating from KU, he worked as an architect in Phoenix, Aspen, Colo., and Carmel, Calif., where he worked for the renowned California architect, George Brook-Kothlow.
Drug Arrest Made in Liberal
On Thursday August 11th at approximately 12:05pm, Officer Prater of the Liberal Police Department, stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause of additional criminal activity related to illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of illegal narcotics.
New school day ending times announced
Due to approval of the negotiated agreement between the school district and the Garden City Education Association, Garden City Public Schools will have new ending times for the 2022-23 school year. The agreement added 20 minutes to the daily student contact time and the number of contract days was reduced...
Sunflower Elementary School teaming up with salons for haircuts
A new school year is upon the area, and children and parents are preparing for it in several ways, including new clothing and school supplies. One thing many young people get before heading back to the classroom, though, is a haircut, and for a few years, Liberal’s Sunflower Elementary has been helping families with that expense.
10 years of Pure Bliss
Everyone on occasion needs a bit of a break from the stresses of the real world, and in Liberal, the Pure Bliss Salon & Day Spa is a great place for just that. The salon is celebrating a full decade in business this year, and there is a lot of pride among the staff in having reached that milestone.
