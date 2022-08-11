Seward County Community College welcomes Maria Gutierrez as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Saints. Gutierrez is a Guymon, Oklahoma native and. After graduating from Guymon High School (2016) Gutierrez attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University for her academic and basketball career. (2016). After four years she graduated with two Bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Biology (2020). After graduation, Gutierrez attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. While at Texas Tech she was in the Health Science Center and graduated with a Master's Degree in Athletic Training last May (2022).

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO