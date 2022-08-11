ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Liberal First

Gutierrez named assistant athletic trainer

Seward County Community College welcomes Maria Gutierrez as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Saints. Gutierrez is a Guymon, Oklahoma native and. After graduating from Guymon High School (2016) Gutierrez attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University for her academic and basketball career. (2016). After four years she graduated with two Bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Biology (2020). After graduation, Gutierrez attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. While at Texas Tech she was in the Health Science Center and graduated with a Master's Degree in Athletic Training last May (2022).
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Liberal First

Seward County starts a national search for a softball coach

The search begins for the next Seward County Community College Head Softball Coach to lead the Saints program. Last week Head Coach Casady Webb resigned from the position after her first season with the program (2021-22). Coach Webb will continue her coaching career as the Head Coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University an NCAA D2 institution in Alva, Oklahoma.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
MICHAEL ATKINSON

MICHAEL ATKINSON

Michael Shannon Atkinson, 61, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 19, 1960 to William R. "Bill" Atkinson and Meredith Lynn (Burton) Atkinson. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1979 and from the University of Kansas in 1984 with degrees in environmental design and architecture. After graduating from KU, he worked as an architect in Phoenix, Aspen, Colo., and Carmel, Calif., where he worked for the renowned California architect, George Brook-Kothlow.
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal, KS
Liberal First

10 years of Pure Bliss

Everyone on occasion needs a bit of a break from the stresses of the real world, and in Liberal, the Pure Bliss Salon & Day Spa is a great place for just that. The salon is celebrating a full decade in business this year, and there is a lot of pride among the staff in having reached that milestone.
LIBERAL, KS
Hutch Post

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
Liberal First

Finding the right spot to grow is just the beginning

SAINTS PERSPECTIVE, Rachel Coleman, SCCC Public Relations. “You’re doing great! I’m so proud of you,” I said. “It’s a new leaf!”. I meant it — literally. I was just outside my office at Seward County Community College, and I was talking to a plant.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Liberal First

