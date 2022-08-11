Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Gutierrez named assistant athletic trainer
Seward County Community College welcomes Maria Gutierrez as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Saints. Gutierrez is a Guymon, Oklahoma native and. After graduating from Guymon High School (2016) Gutierrez attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University for her academic and basketball career. (2016). After four years she graduated with two Bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Biology (2020). After graduation, Gutierrez attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. While at Texas Tech she was in the Health Science Center and graduated with a Master's Degree in Athletic Training last May (2022).
Liberal First
Seward County starts a national search for a softball coach
The search begins for the next Seward County Community College Head Softball Coach to lead the Saints program. Last week Head Coach Casady Webb resigned from the position after her first season with the program (2021-22). Coach Webb will continue her coaching career as the Head Coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University an NCAA D2 institution in Alva, Oklahoma.
Liberal First
Flashback Friday - Aug. 10, 2000: 'Horns up: "That" Liberal Band prepares for fall marching season'
Crumpled paper cups litter the edges of the practice field as band members mill about, finding their spots. The students are dressed in faded T-shirts and shorts of every description. The scene is anything but orderly, until the band is given the command. "Horns up!" shouts Liberal High School band...
Liberal First
MICHAEL ATKINSON
Michael Shannon Atkinson, 61, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 19, 1960 to William R. "Bill" Atkinson and Meredith Lynn (Burton) Atkinson. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1979 and from the University of Kansas in 1984 with degrees in environmental design and architecture. After graduating from KU, he worked as an architect in Phoenix, Aspen, Colo., and Carmel, Calif., where he worked for the renowned California architect, George Brook-Kothlow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
10 years of Pure Bliss
Everyone on occasion needs a bit of a break from the stresses of the real world, and in Liberal, the Pure Bliss Salon & Day Spa is a great place for just that. The salon is celebrating a full decade in business this year, and there is a lot of pride among the staff in having reached that milestone.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Liberal First
Finding the right spot to grow is just the beginning
SAINTS PERSPECTIVE, Rachel Coleman, SCCC Public Relations. “You’re doing great! I’m so proud of you,” I said. “It’s a new leaf!”. I meant it — literally. I was just outside my office at Seward County Community College, and I was talking to a plant.
Car misses stop sign, crashes into semi-truck in Haskell Co.
HASKELL COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were injured during a car crash in western Kansas, on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash happened at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 83 Highway and U.S. 56 Highway on Aug. 11. A Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on U.S. 56 Hwy while […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscbnews.net
Drug Arrest Made in Liberal
On Thursday August 11th at approximately 12:05pm, Officer Prater of the Liberal Police Department, stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause of additional criminal activity related to illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of illegal narcotics.
Liberal First
Thursday traffic stop ends with drug arrest
Two youth were arrested early Thursday morning on drug charges following a traffic stop in Liberal. A release from the Liberal Police Department said shortly after midnight Thursday, Officer Prater stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. “During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause...
Comments / 0