Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
WSMV
Amy Grant postpones fall tour dates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her upcoming tour dates for September and October. Grant is postponing the tour to recover from injuries sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27. According to Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke,...
Amy Grant postpones tour after bike crash
Musician Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates after she was injured in a biking accident in Nashville last month.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week
You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
Party on Broadway extends to overnight hours
"Awesome" and "crazy" are two words visitors and residents use to describe Lower Broadway.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!
kentuckytoday.com
BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
Law enforcement community, loved ones remember Joe Casey
More than 300 community members gathered Saturday to honor retired Metro Nashville Police Chief Joe Casey as he was laid to rest.
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
nowplayingnashville.com
Greenbrier Historical Society Library and Museum
Created in 1997, the Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) supports and disseminates the history, heritage and personal genealogies of Greenbrier-Robertson County, Tennessee. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Tennessee Association of Museums.
Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Fantastic Sams
Congratulations to Fantastic Sams for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 11 at 11am. Fantastic Sams is located at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-396-8996.
wgnsradio.com
"Batter Up" Vintage Baseball 2PM SUNDAY At Oaklands
(MURFREESBORO) The sound of "Batters up" and bats knocking will fill this Sunday afternoon in the ballpark next to Oaklands Mansion. In fact, at 2:00 o'clock this Sunday afternoon (8/14/2022) you'll see the same kind of baseball the Maney's would have enjoyed in 1864. It's absolutely FREE to enjoy the...
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
Developer finds human remains near Nashville Civil War fort
A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and cemetery dating back to 1822.
