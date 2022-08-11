ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!

(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Amy Grant postpones fall tour dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her upcoming tour dates for September and October. Grant is postponing the tour to recover from injuries sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27. According to Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week

You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Sicilia
Person
Nicki Bluhm
Person
Mark Thornton
Person
Maggie Rose
kentuckytoday.com

BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Mtsu#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Americana Music#Entertain#Linus Music#Jazz#Localevent#Wmot Fm Roots Radio 89 5#Two Rivers Mansion#The Lost Trailers#Hawtthorns#Https Wmot Org#Stones#Cumberland Rivers#National Public Radio
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
nowplayingnashville.com

Greenbrier Historical Society Library and Museum

Created in 1997, the Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) supports and disseminates the history, heritage and personal genealogies of Greenbrier-Robertson County, Tennessee. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Tennessee Association of Museums.
GREENBRIER, TN
Trending on Reddit

Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!

Was this taken near whitnall? #templateId .image { position: relative; } #templateId .image .imgBg { margin-top: 0; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .imgList { margin-top: 24px; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .desc { position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; padding: 10px !important; color: #fff; font-size: 18px; } #templateId .source { font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; color: #888; } #templateId .embed { margin-top: 24px; } #templateId .content { margin: 24px 0 0 0; } #templateId .item { margin: 16px 0 0; } #templateId .item .user { display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #templateId .item .user .avatar { display: inline-block; width: 24px; height: 24px; margin: 0 4px 0 0; border-radius: 50%; } #templateId .item .user .username { margin: 0; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; color: #333; } #templateId .item .comment { margin: 6px 0 0 28px; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; color: #333; }
MILWAUKEE, WI
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Fantastic Sams

Congratulations to Fantastic Sams for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 11 at 11am. Fantastic Sams is located at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-396-8996.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Batter Up" Vintage Baseball 2PM SUNDAY At Oaklands

(MURFREESBORO) The sound of "Batters up" and bats knocking will fill this Sunday afternoon in the ballpark next to Oaklands Mansion. In fact, at 2:00 o'clock this Sunday afternoon (8/14/2022) you'll see the same kind of baseball the Maney's would have enjoyed in 1864. It's absolutely FREE to enjoy the...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy