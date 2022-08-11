Following The Gray Man, The Russo Bros' Movie With Millie Bobby Brown And Chris Pratt Is Adding Even More Top-Notch Stars

Following their time making two Captain America movies and two Avengers movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have hanging the streaming realm. In early 2021, they delivered the Tom Holland-led Apple TV+ movie Cherry to the public, and last month brought the release of their Netflix movie The Gray Man , which starred Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Now the Russo Brothers are turning their attention to fellow Netflix offering The Electric State , which stars Stranger Things ’ Millie Bobby Brown and Infinity War and Endgame vet Chris Pratt. With production set to begin on in the coming weeks, more top-notch stars have been added to the sci-fi flick.

Word’s come in that Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox and Jenny Slate are joining Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State ’s cast. While none of these actors’ characters were identified in Deadline ’s report, the outlet mentioned that Cox and Slate will voice CGI characters in the movie. Just like with the Russo Bros’ four Marvel movies and The Gray Man , Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote The Electric State ’s screenplay. The Russos will produce the movie through their AGBO production banner with Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also attached as producers.

This is definitely an impressive lineup of talent that’s been brought into The Electric State . Michelle Yeoh has drawn acclaim over the last several months for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once , and her other sci-fi/genre work thanks to credits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Star Trek: Discovery . Stanley Tucci also has experience in this line of work from the Hunger Games movies , a couple Transformers movies and Captain America: The First Avenger , while Succession ’s Brian Cox is obviously well known from his time as William Stryker in X2: X-Men United . Jenny Slate also appeared with Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once and scored genre cred from Venom , while Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander has recently been heard as Sy Borgman in the Harley Quinn animated series and will soon be taking part in Star Trek: Prodigy as the voice of Doctor Noum.

We could spend all day talking about these five actors’ other credits, but suffice it to say that The Electric State isn’t holding back with drawing in talented performers. Based off the same-named illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State is set in a retro-futuristic past and follows an orphaned teenager, played by Millie Bobby Brown, traveling across the American West to find her younger brother. Along the way, she’s joined by an an eccentric drifter and a mysterious robot; I imagine Chris Pratt is playing the former role, leaving the latter role to be filled by either Brian Cox or Jenny Slate. While The Electric State was being lined up at Universal Pictures when it was announced in December 2020, the film adaptation was officially set up at Netflix towards the end of June 2022.

It'll be a while before The Electric State makes its way to the Netflix library, but we'll continue passing along casting updates and other information about the production.

