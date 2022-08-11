ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Following The Gray Man, The Russo Bros' Movie With Millie Bobby Brown And Chris Pratt Is Adding Even More Top-Notch Stars

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcWHo_0hDmp5HK00

Following their time making two Captain America movies and two Avengers movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have hanging the streaming realm. In early 2021, they delivered the Tom Holland-led Apple TV+ movie Cherry to the public, and last month brought the release of their Netflix movie The Gray Man , which starred Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Now the Russo Brothers are turning their attention to fellow Netflix offering The Electric State , which stars Stranger Things ’ Millie Bobby Brown and Infinity War and Endgame vet Chris Pratt. With production set to begin on in the coming weeks, more top-notch stars have been added to the sci-fi flick.

Word’s come in that Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox and Jenny Slate are joining Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State ’s cast. While none of these actors’ characters were identified in Deadline ’s report, the outlet mentioned that Cox and Slate will voice CGI characters in the movie. Just like with the Russo Bros’ four Marvel movies and The Gray Man , Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote The Electric State ’s screenplay. The Russos will produce the movie through their AGBO production banner with Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also attached as producers.

This is definitely an impressive lineup of talent that’s been brought into The Electric State . Michelle Yeoh has drawn acclaim over the last several months for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once , and her other sci-fi/genre work thanks to credits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Star Trek: Discovery . Stanley Tucci also has experience in this line of work from the Hunger Games movies , a couple Transformers movies and Captain America: The First Avenger , while Succession ’s Brian Cox is obviously well known from his time as William Stryker in X2: X-Men United . Jenny Slate also appeared with Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once and scored genre cred from Venom , while Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander has recently been heard as Sy Borgman in the Harley Quinn animated series and will soon be taking part in Star Trek: Prodigy as the voice of Doctor Noum.

We could spend all day talking about these five actors’ other credits, but suffice it to say that The Electric State isn’t holding back with drawing in talented performers. Based off the same-named illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State is set in a retro-futuristic past and follows an orphaned teenager, played by Millie Bobby Brown, traveling across the American West to find her younger brother. Along the way, she’s joined by an an eccentric drifter and a mysterious robot; I imagine Chris Pratt is playing the former role, leaving the latter role to be filled by either Brian Cox or Jenny Slate. While The Electric State was being lined up at Universal Pictures when it was announced in December 2020, the film adaptation was officially set up at Netflix towards the end of June 2022.

It’ll be a while before The Electric State makes its way to the Netflix library, but we’ll continue passing along casting updates and other information about the production. Scan through our 2022 Netflix movie schedule to learn what cinematic entertainment the streaming service is delivering for the rest of the year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Markus
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Simon Stålenhag
Person
Russo Brothers
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Chris Pratt
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Apple Tv#The Russo Brothers#The Electric State#The Russo Bros#Marvel#Agbo
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy