Attorney General Garland talks about Mar-A-Lago search

By AP Wire, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a statement to the press on Thursday afternoon from the Department of Justice.

Garland has been under pressure to speak about the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.

The search at Trump’s home is believed to be related to classified material that the National Archives and Records Administration believed had been improperly taken by Trump.

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Garland said during the news conference.

Pro-Trump backlash to FBI search fuels concern over political violence

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted or when the documents could be released.

Republicans have widely condemned the FBI’s search, accusing it of being politically motivated.

The White House has said President Joe Biden had no knowledge the search was going to take place.

The New York Times earlier Thursday reported that Trump had been subpoenaed this spring for the documents.

POTUS
