ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fears of Supernatural Shapeshifter Have Residents of Mexican City on Edge

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNmrP_0hDmo7RD00
Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

A strange panic has swept over a city in Mexico as residents have taken to painting white crosses on their front doors in order to ward off what is believed to be a supernatural shapeshifter. According to a local media report , the peculiar situation began around two weeks ago when multiple people in the community of Cocoyoc heard series of mysterious sounds which did not seem to have come from a person nor an animal. Shortly after that, more residents began hearing the puzzling noises and many came to believe that the cause of the commotion was a particularly pernicious entity from Mexican folklore.

As Cocoyoc is a community where traditional beliefs are still strongly held, residents have come to suspect that a supernatural being known as a nagual is the source of the noises. Legend has it that such mischievous entities are able to shapeshift into different animals at night and can cause great misfortune to any humans they encounter. In response to the possible presence of the sinister spirit in their city, several people have painted white crosses on their doors as a measure of protection against the entity and residents are refusing to leave their homes after 10 o'clock at night, lest they cross its path.

While those who have modified their front doors to fend off the naqual are quite serious in their beliefs, news of the furor unfolding in Cocoyoc has caused the community to become the subject of ridicule on social media in Mexico with many people making memes mocking what they consider to be silly superstitions. Reflecting on the unfortunate online response to the situation, historian Gustavo Garibay stressed that "Cocoyoc is a cultural stronghold where until relatively recently there were still practices of magic and healers" and, as such, he called for greater respect from those who have made a mockery of the odd affair.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shapeshifter#Mexico#Supernatural#Mexican
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy