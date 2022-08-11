Mount Graham Regional Medical Center has partnered with the Graham Greenlee County Health Departments to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to gauge the health needs of our communities. By spending a few minutes taking the CHNA survey, you can help highlight what healthcare issues most impact you and your family. Using this information, healthcare providers can better understand which programs and services our area needs most.

