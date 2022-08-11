Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Storms cancel, delay Pima events
PIMA — Monsoon rains forced the delay of one event and a stoppage of another over the weekend. The storms forced the closure of the Pima Pool for Saturday’s Pima Big Splash Bash fund-raiser for the Pima Volunteer Fire Department, but the department was able to move the hot dog and hambuger barbecue to the fire station.
gilavalleycentral.net
Dixie Warmington
Dixie Lou Warmington, a resident of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 74 at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. Dixie was born December 3, 1947, at the old Safford Inn Hospital to Charles “Bud” Bolinger & Lillian Jewel Donham.
gilavalleycentral.net
Red Lamp becomes Thatcher Commercial Plaza
THATCHER — Approving the final plat for the Town of Thatcher’s new commercial park was the easy part. Selecting a name was a different matter. The council voted unanimously Monday to approve the plat for the new Thatcher Commercial Plaza, formerly known as Red Lamp. Approval was required...
gilavalleycentral.net
Take the Community Health Needs Assessment Survey
Mount Graham Regional Medical Center has partnered with the Graham Greenlee County Health Departments to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to gauge the health needs of our communities. By spending a few minutes taking the CHNA survey, you can help highlight what healthcare issues most impact you and your family. Using this information, healthcare providers can better understand which programs and services our area needs most.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilavalleycentral.net
Boy on bike injured despite driver’s efforts
GRAHAM COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken arm after riding his bike into the path of a pick-up truck. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies reported the incident occurred Thursday, Aug. 11, just after 4 p.m. in the area of South Lebanon Road and Anns Ranch Road. Witnesses...
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Get A Grip Open House & Ribbon Cutting
Nick Bingham from Get A Grip and Kay Marchionne from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce discuss Get A Grip open house and ribbon-cutting.
gilavalleycentral.net
70 percent of Graham County voters cast an early ballot
SAFFORD — On Monday, the Graham County Board of Supervisors canvassed the results of the Aug. 2 Primary Election, making the results official. The board also received some data from Hannah Duderstadt, the county’s director of elections. “On Election Day, we had a total of 2,041 ballots cast,...
Comments / 0