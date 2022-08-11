Read full article on original website
Jean Gednalske
4d ago
actually fauci and birks did lie about covid and the vaccine. she even wrote a book depicting that the vac doesn't work. it was all to control us and shut down our economy by the new world order. good news is we will stand up to them and win our country back.
Reply(5)
7
The Ranster Drinker
5d ago
who would want to leave the beautiful winter wonderland ??better than that heat and humidity down in Florida
Reply(4)
6
Related
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami to London in half the time? American Airlines agrees to purchase supersonic planes
American Airlines has agreed to purchase up to 20 supersonic jets that could travel faster than current commercial jets – but are not yet in the air.
American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs
The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.
moneytalksnews.com
10 U.S. Airports Where Your Flight Is Most Likely to Be Canceled
All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
A woman said a stranger drove her family from Seattle to Vancouver so they could make their cruise after Air Canada canceled their flight
Chelsea Smith said a stranger drove her and her family for 2 1/2 hours and refused to accept payment after their flight was canceled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
nativenewsonline.net
Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million
Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 5 things I always pack in my carry-on and 4 I never do.
After working in the airline industry for years and packing a carry-on bag multiple times a week, I know the essentials and what to leave at home.
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 19