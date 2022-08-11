ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

L.A. area kids get ready to return to the classroom

It’s back-to-school week for hundreds of thousands of students in Southern California. Students from Los Angeles and Orange counties will be returning to the classroom this week, many returning to normal in-person instruction for the first time in years. The Los Angeles Unified School District welcomes kids back into the classroom on Monday, but on […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Hollywood Resident Sues School District For Class Project

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman is suing the Board of Education and Los Angeles Unified School district on behalf of her daughter for allegedly causing her daughter emotional distress from what was reported to be a culturally insensitive school project. The civil rights suit was brought about Wednesday, August 10. Rashunda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

School security will be mulled

A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
spectrumnews1.com

Parents are shelling out more money for back-to-school spending

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Parents are shelling out big bucks for back-to-school shopping with the school year around the corner. As inflation rises to a 40-year-high, parents are ponying up an estimated $660 this back-to-school shopping season, an 8% increase from the previous year, global consulting firm Deloitte reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Petition Filed Against LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Health Care Workers

A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk’s office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the ordinance into law...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench

Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Construction Begins on Michigan Avenue Affordable Housing Development

The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall. ​​A new affordable housing project has begun construction in Santa Monica as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall at 1413 Michigan Avenue near Woodlawn Cemetery in the Pico Neighborhood. This...
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

