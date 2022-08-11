Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LAUSD returns to the classroom Monday
The 2022-2023 school year begins Monday for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District. This year there will be fewer coronavirus measures in effect.
L.A. area kids get ready to return to the classroom
It’s back-to-school week for hundreds of thousands of students in Southern California. Students from Los Angeles and Orange counties will be returning to the classroom this week, many returning to normal in-person instruction for the first time in years. The Los Angeles Unified School District welcomes kids back into the classroom on Monday, but on […]
LAUSD parents, students prepare for new school year with scaled-back COVID requirements
L.A. schools will reopen to teachers, staff and students on Monday for the first day of classes - and many are preparing for a new reality in which mask mandates and weekly COVID-19 testing are no longer required.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Unified superintendent visits students' homes to convince them to go to school
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is serious about getting chronically absent kids back to school. On Friday, he personally visited five families whose children didn’t go to class for much of the past school year, despite being enrolled. “You know what happens Monday?” Carvalho...
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
Canyon News
Hollywood Resident Sues School District For Class Project
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman is suing the Board of Education and Los Angeles Unified School district on behalf of her daughter for allegedly causing her daughter emotional distress from what was reported to be a culturally insensitive school project. The civil rights suit was brought about Wednesday, August 10. Rashunda...
sanfernandosun.com
Northeast San Fernando Valley Schools Advise Students and Parents on How to Have a Successful Year
It’s back-to-school season for students all across Los Angeles County. Whether it be elementary, middle, high or charter schools, for the most part, students are going back to in-person learning. In the City of San Fernando, several schools are gearing up for the first day of the 2022-23 school...
orangecountytribune.com
School security will be mulled
A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
spectrumnews1.com
Parents are shelling out more money for back-to-school spending
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Parents are shelling out big bucks for back-to-school shopping with the school year around the corner. As inflation rises to a 40-year-high, parents are ponying up an estimated $660 this back-to-school shopping season, an 8% increase from the previous year, global consulting firm Deloitte reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Black Woman Sues Over Cotton Picking Project at Daughter's Hollywood School
A Black woman has filed a civil rights suit on behalf of her daughter against Los Angeles Unified and the Board of Education, alleging the girl suffered emotional distress after a cotton picking field was set up at her Hollywood school in 2017 as an instructional tool about what life was like for slaves.
mynewsla.com
Petition Filed Against LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Health Care Workers
A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk’s office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the ordinance into law...
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
pasadenanow.com
Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench
Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
Former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million funding awarded by Department of Transportation to California for eight projects.
3 years after Nipsey Hussle murder, legacy lives on in Los Angeles
Three years after Nipsey Hussle was murdered, he is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His legacy in the community is still strong in Los Angeles.
Santa Monica Mirror
Construction Begins on Michigan Avenue Affordable Housing Development
The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall. A new affordable housing project has begun construction in Santa Monica as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall at 1413 Michigan Avenue near Woodlawn Cemetery in the Pico Neighborhood. This...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
COVID rates still high after LA County moves to ‘medium’ category
One day after Los Angeles County escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, advancing to the “medium” level, the public health director urged residents Friday to maintain precautions against virus spread, saying transmission remains high. The County moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
