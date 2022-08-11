Read full article on original website
Related
‘World Elephant Day’ Is This Friday, How Did You Wish To Celebrate That?
The Little Rock Zoo invites you to help them celebrate World Elephant Day this coming Friday, August 12. If you haven't met their three Asian elephants named Zina, Sophie and Babe, you should. Zina, pictured above, is the elder of the group born in 1961, she's a year older than...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0