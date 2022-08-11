KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCStar) - A Republican group has offered to help pay for a recount of Kansas' constitutional amendment on abortion. The Kansas City Star reports that a credit card belonging to the Kansas Republican Assembly was provided to the Kansas Secretary of State's office to help cover the cost of a recount. On Friday afternoon, Melissa Leavitt of Colby requested a statewide hand recount of the amendment and posted a $220,000 bond. Individuals who request a recount are refunded if the outcome of the election changes. A recount is not expected to change the results of the August 2nd constitutional amendment, which passed 59 percent to 41 percent. A spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State's office says this would be the first recount of votes on a statewide ballot question in Kansas in at least 30 years.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO