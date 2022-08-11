Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, August 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCStar) - A Republican group has offered to help pay for a recount of Kansas' constitutional amendment on abortion. The Kansas City Star reports that a credit card belonging to the Kansas Republican Assembly was provided to the Kansas Secretary of State's office to help cover the cost of a recount. On Friday afternoon, Melissa Leavitt of Colby requested a statewide hand recount of the amendment and posted a $220,000 bond. Individuals who request a recount are refunded if the outcome of the election changes. A recount is not expected to change the results of the August 2nd constitutional amendment, which passed 59 percent to 41 percent. A spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State's office says this would be the first recount of votes on a statewide ballot question in Kansas in at least 30 years.
Kansas Public Radio
New Documentary Tackles Warming Climate in the Midwest
Congress has now passed major climate change legislation as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. With excessive heat waves, wildfires and droughts, we’ve been hearing more about the effects of a warming planet. As they did last year in our series about the Santa Fe Trail, documentarian Dave Kendall and KPR Commentator Rex Buchanan are teaming up to explore the local impact of a warming world. They recently spoke with Doug Kluck, the regional director of climate services for NOAA – the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – at his office in Kansas City.
