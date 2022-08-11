Read full article on original website
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
Back-to-school countdown: Broward superintendent celebrates hiring gains
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With just hours away from the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Broward County Public Schools employees were preparing on Monday for students to return to classrooms on Tuesday morning. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said that despite a nationwide shortage of teachers every core academic...
All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch
Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator
The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County hosted an emotional reunion more than 60 years in the making.
All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
‘Souls to the Polls’ — Voters make their voices heard following Sunday service
Following a Sunday-morning service, churchgoers in Boynton Beach made a half-mile trip north to hit the polls as part of an effort to increase voter turnout in this month’s primary elections. Rev. Rae Whitely, part of Faith in Florida, helped organize the event, Souls to the Polls. After Sunday’s service at Bible Church of God, some people marched north along Seacrest Boulevard, while some ...
Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus Presents “life Is a Cabaret” Concert on September 10
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will present “Life is a Cabaret” on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The special concert will include a sentimental selection of favorite Broadway tunes and popular standards with live musical instrumentation.
Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Will Serve Free Meals for 2022-23
Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools will serve students lunch and breakfast free of charge for the 2022-23 school year. Both districts made the announcement Monday, ahead of the start of the school year. The first day of school begins Tuesday for Broward and Wednesday for Miami-Dade. The free lunch...
SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland
After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and Sandra Mauro are business partners and Venezuelan nationals. Ravicini opened his first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela....
Fun for dogs at water parks in Deerfield & Hollywood
Water parks in Deerfield and Hollywood that are typically for kids and families are open specifically to dogs at designated events. Some dogs walk into the shallow water and stand. Others jump in, swim and retrieve floating toys. Water events for dogs at Broward parks include. Splash Adventure at Quiet...
Broward teachers prep classrooms as first day of school approaches
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – At Hollywood Park Elementary School, the hallways are busy. With a brand new school year approaching, the Broward County school has brand new bulletin boards and books as teachers prepare to welcome students once again Tuesday. The return to the classroom comes after several years of...
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
Black Pepper Festival features food, drinks, back after pandemic pause
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, look no further. The Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival is back for its second year after a pandemic pause. The outdoor event is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 8...
Judge Backs Broward County School Board’s Firing of Teacher in Mask Dispute
An administrative law judge Monday backed a decision by the Broward County School Board to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Judge Cathy Sellers issued a 44-page ruling that concluded Piper High School teacher John...
Rick Ross, Foot Locker team up for back-to-school event in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class. The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of families...
More than 5,000 jobs up for grabs at upcoming career fair at FTX Arena
MIAMI – The Alliance Career Fair is being held next week at the FTX Arena, and more than 5,000 jobs from over 100 brands are available. Organizers are encouraging South Florida veterans to attend the career fair, although it’s open to non-veterans as well. The career fair is...
TICKET ALERT: Johnny Mathis Celebrates 67 Years as a Recording Artist at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance by one of the world’s greatest vocalists. As Barbra Streisand said, “There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of great singers, and then there’s Johnny Mathis.”. Celebrating his 67th Year as a recording artist...
After Address Mistakes, Broward Election Officials Urge Voters to Check Information
Vote-by-mail ballots are in the mail on their way to Broward County voters. However, some voters are not getting them because of screw-ups in the county's voter database. NBC 6 Investigators revealed nearly 1,600 voter addresses were incorrect. Staff in the election’s office are continuing to work to correct the issues before the primary election in late August.
Summer may be over but with SoFlo’s year-round sun, here are some places to keep cool
No surprise it’s really, really hot this time of year. Some days it feels like we live on the surface of the sun! That means, we have to find ways to stay cool in South Florida. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do, and you won’t think you stepped into an oven, Deco grabbed some shades and checked ’em out.
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
