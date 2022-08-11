ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch

Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Souls to the Polls’ — Voters make their voices heard following Sunday service

Following a Sunday-morning service, churchgoers in Boynton Beach made a half-mile trip north to hit the polls as part of an effort to increase voter turnout in this month’s primary elections. Rev. Rae Whitely, part of Faith in Florida, helped organize the event, Souls to the Polls. After Sunday’s service at Bible Church of God, some people marched north along Seacrest Boulevard, while some ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus Presents “life Is a Cabaret” Concert on September 10

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will present “Life is a Cabaret” on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The special concert will include a sentimental selection of favorite Broadway tunes and popular standards with live musical instrumentation.
Parkland Talk

SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland

After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and Sandra Mauro are business partners and Venezuelan nationals. Ravicini opened his first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela....
PARKLAND, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Fun for dogs at water parks in Deerfield & Hollywood

Water parks in Deerfield and Hollywood that are typically for kids and families are open specifically to dogs at designated events. Some dogs walk into the shallow water and stand. Others jump in, swim and retrieve floating toys. Water events for dogs at Broward parks include. Splash Adventure at Quiet...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Broward teachers prep classrooms as first day of school approaches

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – At Hollywood Park Elementary School, the hallways are busy. With a brand new school year approaching, the Broward County school has brand new bulletin boards and books as teachers prepare to welcome students once again Tuesday. The return to the classroom comes after several years of...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...

