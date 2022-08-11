COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 12 Duke men's soccer kicked off the 2022 exhibition slate with a 1-1 draw at South Carolina on Saturday night at Stone Stadium. The Blue Devils were quick to open the season with a bang as the first to find the back of the net. Just nine minutes into the game, senior Scotty Taylor picked up the first tally of the season to give Duke a 1-0 lead. The Millburn, N.J., native recorded two goals last season.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO