ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Duke Set for Scrimmage with VCU

DURHAM – The 2022 Duke field hockey season is just around the corner. The Blue Devils capped their fourth day of preseason training and get their first taste of competition on the new state-of-the-art turf with an exhibition against VCU Sunday, Aug. 14. Duke hosts the Rams Sunday for...
goduke.com

Blue Devils Earn Draw at South Carolina in Exhibition Opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 12 Duke men's soccer kicked off the 2022 exhibition slate with a 1-1 draw at South Carolina on Saturday night at Stone Stadium. The Blue Devils were quick to open the season with a bang as the first to find the back of the net. Just nine minutes into the game, senior Scotty Taylor picked up the first tally of the season to give Duke a 1-0 lead. The Millburn, N.J., native recorded two goals last season.
COLUMBIA, SC
goduke.com

Women’s Soccer Home Matches to Feature Fan Promotions

DURHAM – The 2022 Duke women's soccer season will feature numerous fan promotions at Koskinen Stadium that begin Sunday, Aug. 21 for the Blue Devils' home opener against UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. Duke will feature nine home regular season contests – — Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. UNC Greensboro...
goduke.com

Blue Devils Close Exhibition Action with 2-1 Win Over South Carolina

DURHAM – The second-ranked Duke women's soccer team closed exhibition action on Friday evening at Koskinen Stadium with a 2-1 victory over 12th-ranked South Carolina in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils netted two second half goals by junior Katie Groff and senior Julia Hannon to propel Duke to the...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
goduke.com

Men's and Women's Single Game Ticket Prices Announced

DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's soccer programs have announced single game ticket prices for home games at Koskinen Stadium during the 2022 season are on sale now. The 2022 season is set for 19 regular season home contests at Koskinen Stadium, with 10 men's games and nine women's contests. Admission to the remaining men's soccer exhibitions against High Point on Aug. 16 and Longwood on Aug. 19 are free to the public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy