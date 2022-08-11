“Memory is what shapes us. Memory is what teaches us. We must understand that’s where our redemption is,” said Holocaust survivor Estelle Laughlin. Preserving memories of Holocaust survivors, liberators and others is the everyday function at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. As the museum moves closer to completing its $21 million renovation and expansion, and staff is preparing to reopen to the public on Nov. 2, news arrived this week that it is receiving a Museums of America grant for its project, “The Power of Holocaust Testimony.” The $224,492, three-year grant will go towards the project’s $500,000 total cost.

