Saint Louis, MO

How every Holocaust story, memory or artifact in our new Holocaust Museum will be sharable

“Memory is what shapes us. Memory is what teaches us. We must understand that’s where our redemption is,” said Holocaust survivor Estelle Laughlin. Preserving memories of Holocaust survivors, liberators and others is the everyday function at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. As the museum moves closer to completing its $21 million renovation and expansion, and staff is preparing to reopen to the public on Nov. 2, news arrived this week that it is receiving a Museums of America grant for its project, “The Power of Holocaust Testimony.” The $224,492, three-year grant will go towards the project’s $500,000 total cost.
Roseleah Frankel Koltun

Roseleah Frankel Koltun, April 26, 1928 – April 19, 2022, passed away peacefully just shy of her 94th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Ruben Koltun for 69 years. Dear mother of Larry Koltun, Sidney Koltun, Michelle (Eric) Goldstein and the late James Koltun. Loving grandmother of Jessica Fisher, Rachael (Ken) Bond, Molly Koltun and Lauren Goldstein. Cherished great grandmother of two. Dear daughter of the late Leonie and Leo Frankel. Beloved sister of the late Muriel (the late Martin) Koshner. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.
