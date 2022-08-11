Read full article on original website
Related
'Shantaram' photo: Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive in 1980s Bombay
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Shantaram. The streaming service shared a photo for the drama series Monday featuring Charlie Hunnam. Shantaram is based on the Gregory David Roberts novel of the same name. The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner.
People Are Freaking Out Because Kimberly J. Brown Just Shared The Alternate "Halloweentown" Ending, And It’s SO Dark
"It would have been a lot to process as a kid."
Adele talks new Las Vegas residency, romance with Rich Paul: 'I'm obsessed with him'
Adele recently opened up on her feelings going into her rescheduled Las Vegas residency and the state of her relationship with Rich Paul.
Kerrang
Turnstile part ways with guitarist Brady Ebert
Over the weekend, Turnstile announced that they have parted ways with Brady Ebert. The guitarist helped co-found the band in 2010, but had been absent from several recent live shows – with Take Offense’s Greg Cerwonka filling in. Now, the Baltimore hardcore heroes have shared that Brady’s departure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrang
The Chats announce massive UK and European tour
It’s a big week for The Chats: ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated second album GET FUCKED on Friday, the Aussie trio have just unveiled details of their biggest-ever UK and European headline tour. The band will be bringing GET FUCKED over here next year, kicking their tour...
Kerrang
Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha reportedly tore his Achilles
Last week, Rage Against The Machine announced that they would be cancelling their UK and European tour dates “per medical guidance”, with frontman Zack de la Rocha needing to head home “for rest and rehabilitation”. Now, a photographer and good friend of the band has seemingly shared exactly what happened to Zack.
Kerrang
Petrol Girls: Fuel for thought
Those were the words Petrol Girls vocalist Ren Aldridge started yelling when she saw pro-life protesters in front of an abortion clinic in Austria. “I had an abortion!” she shouted. “And I’m not sorry!”. Soon after this encounter, Ren began participating in protests in Graz, Austria,...
Kerrang
Bloodstock announce 10 bands for 2023, including two headliners
During this weekend’s 2022 edition of Bloodstock, the festival confirmed 10 bands – including two headliners – for next year’s fest. The mighty Killswitch Engage and Megadeth have been revealed to top the bill at the August 10 – 13 event, and they’ll be joined on the main stage in the day by DevilDriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, Decapitated and Gatecreeper.
Comments / 0