ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA

Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers' 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season."I mean, we knew we weren't going to win every game,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nate Eaton riding pine for Royals Sunday

Nate Eaton was not listed in the Kansas City Royals' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eaton will sit out Sunday's game while Kyle Isbel starts in right field and bats eighth. Eaton has 1 home run, 5 runs, and 3 RBI in his first 39 plate...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports

Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Royals' Michael Massey not in lineup Sunday

The Kansas City Royals did not include Michael Massey in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Massey will sit out Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers while Nicky Lopez rejoins the starting lineup at second base and bats ninth. Massey has made 44 plate appearances so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Royals' Kyle Isbel batting eighth Sunday

The Kansas City Royals listed Kyle Isbel as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel will bat eighth and cover right field Sunday while Nate Eaton moves to the bench. Our models project Isbel, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.4...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching

With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Bob Oliver
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Lou Piniella
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win

Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning."I think (Muncy) is just taking better at-bats and I don't think he is trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark," Dodgers' manager...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#The Kansas City Royals#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Chicago White Sox#Rbi#The Elias Sports Bureau#The White Sox
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base

Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy