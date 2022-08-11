Read full article on original website
$889.5 Million In Federal Funds Sought For Duluth + Superior Blatnik Bridge Replacement Project
Double the cost of the Twin Ports Interchange work - and the work is still a few years off. As local and state transportation officials start to put the pieces together on the work to replace the aging Blatnik Bridge, funding is key. And, it's become a joint-effort. The Blatnik...
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course
We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
Hermantown YMCA Facing Serious Staffing Shortages For After School Program
Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect Duluth families as well. Many parents rely on the Hermantown YMCA's Keyzone after-school program for childcare. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event
The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
Duluth City Councilors Consider Imposing Speed Limits On Scooters and E-Bikes
Most of us have witnessed the electric scooters and now E-bikes in Canal Park and the Downtown area of Duluth which is a fantastic idea and a great way to get around town. I wish I would have thought of it, but anyway what I find hard to believe is that more people don't crash especially on scooters.
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
Duluth/Superior Pride Festival Set To Be Bigger And Better Than Ever
It's almost time for the 36th Annual Duluth Superior Pride Event and organizers promise that this year will be the biggest event yet. People from all over the country descend upon the Twin Ports each year for Pride which is usually held all over the world in June. The reason the event is held in August in Duluth/Superior is to make this a stand-out event without competing with other Pride celebrations and so far has helped make this event bigger and bigger every year.
City of Duluth Has Online Portal to Report Those Subjecting Minors to Conversion Therapy
The Duluth City Council passed ordinance 19-071 in December, 2019, making it illegal to provide conversion therapy to a minor in the City of Duluth. According to the City, the purpose of the ordinance is "to protect the physical and psychological well-being of minors from the harm caused by conversion therapy."
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Superior Car Seat Clinic To Become Regular Monthly Event
Safety truly isn't a one-time thing. And that's a good part of the reason a annual event is turning into a regularly-scheduled monthly event. Turn-out was so good for the Car Seat Clinic held by the Superior Fire Department on August 4 that they've decided to make it a regular event.
Starting This Fall Duluth Will Get Another Daily Flight to Chicago
It seems that demand for flights to and from the Duluth International Airport is good enough for one airline to take notice and will be adding an additional flight this fall. To make this point, the Duluth Airport Authority pointed out in a press release that in a study conducted by the Regional Airline Association, between 2019 and 2022 more than 106 communities reported that they had lost more than 25% of their airline service, meanwhile, DLH continues to add flight options for travelers.
8th Annual Duluth-Superior Operation K9 Event Happens August 11
It goes without saying that law enforcement K-9's have made a big impact on crime fighting in our area. Over the past few years there have been numerous stories about their assistance in assault, drug, and murder cases. Whether they're sniffing out and solving the crimes directly or acting as protection for their human partners in dangerous situations and calls, the K-9 teams play an integral role in law enforcement.
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
Duluth Central High School Property Has Been Sold For $8 Million
The seemingly never ending drama surrounding the building that used to be the home of Duluth Central High has apparently come to end. Of course, we've heard this before. In June of this year, a sale was reported but that deal ultimately fell through. However the Duluth School Board announced...
Inaugural ‘Bloody Bash On The Hill’ Crowns Champions, Raises Over $18,000 For ALS
The inaugural Bloody Bash On The Hill happened over the weekend, taking 'Sunday Funday' to a whole new level!. The first of what will become an annual event (more on next year's event further down this page) saw a huge crowd of over 700 fans of the popular cocktail packing the outdoor area at Skyline Social & Games in Hermantown for a festive fundraiser for Never Surrender Inc., which raises money for the fight against ALS and those impacted by the disease.
Hermantown’s Skyline Social and Games Celebrating New Event Space with Public Open House
The recent success of the Bloody Bash On The Hill showed that Skyline Social and Games can host a large event. Thanks to everyone who came out on August 7 to have fun raising over $18,000 for ALS!. However, huge events such as that aren't the only things that Skyline...
Haunted Shack Looking For Volunteers This Season
It might only be early August but the Haunted Shack already has Halloween on their mind. They are seeking volunteers to help them out with the attraction later this year. This is the second piece of Halloween-related news today, with the first piece being the big announcement that one of our Spirit Halloween stores is open in Duluth! The Miller Hill Mall location opened in early August.
