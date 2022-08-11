Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
RNC in 2024 is going to be a 3 ring circus, the world will be focused strictly on Milwaukee for that week
Bookmark or save this post and remind me in 2 years, let's compare notes.from perfect_square. Just some perspective… I Lived in Cleveland during the last RNC convention and everyone was predicting the whole city to go full Thunderdome. It was fine. I was one of the “OMG NOOOO” people. It wasn’t that bad.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit
The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney: Kaul’s Inept Campaign ‘Blasts His Own DOJ Staff’
“Josh Kaul is desperately trying to deflect from the fact Milwaukee is about to set another record for murders during his tenure and at the same time he’s gutted the number of criminal prosecutors at the DOJ” – Eric Toney. Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
wpr.org
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
WISN
Dodge County man helped find photos of troops killed in Vietnam for Wall of Faces
After 21 years, there is now a face to every name of a U.S. service member killed in the Vietnam War. "So, there's 58,281 men and women who are honored by the Wall," said Tim Tetz, of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For decades, the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
WISN
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he'll challenge primary election results
BURLINGTON, Wis. — During WISN 12 News' town hall last week, GOP gubernatorial candidate Timothy Ramthun said he would accept the results of the primary election, but on Monday, he made an about-face. Ramthun was answering a question by radio host Stan Milam on Janesville radio station, WCLO. "Am...
milwaukeerecord.com
‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally
The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Wrn.com
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names)
Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names) https://preview.redd.it/9lt70i3a8yg91.jpg?width=2000&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=fe39648d201b07dc06c3ab14a09295f9e6a3b26d * Location: Milwaukee County, Wisconsin * Year: 1858 * Zoom In On Map Details: [https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464](https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464)from tedsvintagemaps.
