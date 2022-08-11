ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
South Milwaukee, WI
Government
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election

STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Eric Toney: Kaul’s Inept Campaign ‘Blasts His Own DOJ Staff’

“Josh Kaul is desperately trying to deflect from the fact Milwaukee is about to set another record for murders during his tenure and at the same time he’s gutted the number of criminal prosecutors at the DOJ” – Eric Toney. Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug La Follette
Person
Roger Roth
Person
Bryan Steil
Person
Tim Michels
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Election#Democratic#Republican#State#Red Arnold
milwaukeerecord.com

‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wrn.com

Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Trending on Reddit

Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names)

Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names) ​ https://preview.redd.it/9lt70i3a8yg91.jpg?width=2000&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=fe39648d201b07dc06c3ab14a09295f9e6a3b26d * Location: Milwaukee County, Wisconsin * Year: 1858 * Zoom In On Map Details: [https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464](https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464)from tedsvintagemaps.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy