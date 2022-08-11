ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamida Cell Announces Dosing of First Patient for NK Cell Therapy Candidate GDA-201

The company-sponsored phase 1/2 study evaluates a cryopreserved, readily available formulation for the treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas. Gamida Cell announced the dosing of the first patient in a company-sponsored phase 1/2 study (NCT05296525) evaluating a cryopreserved and readily available formulation of GDA-201 for the treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.1.
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Enhertu for HER2 Mutant Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

The FDA approval of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) to treat HER2 mutant non-small cell lung cancer was based on results from the DESTINY-Lung02 phase 2 trial. The FDA granted accelerated approval to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc) to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval indication also noted that to be eligible for this treatment, patients with NSCLC must have tumors that activate HER2 (ERBB2) mutations and have had prior systemic therapy.
