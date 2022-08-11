The FDA approval of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) to treat HER2 mutant non-small cell lung cancer was based on results from the DESTINY-Lung02 phase 2 trial. The FDA granted accelerated approval to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc) to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval indication also noted that to be eligible for this treatment, patients with NSCLC must have tumors that activate HER2 (ERBB2) mutations and have had prior systemic therapy.

