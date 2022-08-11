Read full article on original website
Rochester police release IDs of those arrested during drug raid at Motel 6
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday. The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Seven arrested after rooms were searched at Rochester motel
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seven people were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed at a Rochester motel Wednesday afternoon. The Rochester Police Department says “significant resources” were sent to Motel 6 around 4 pm to search five motel rooms. Police say the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Criminal...
Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
Suspect in Fatal Albert Lea Area Shooting Arrested
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man suspected of shooting and killing a 45-year-old Albert Lea man has been arrested. A news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ben Moreno was apprehended around 1 a.m. Thursday without incident. Officials received information that Moreno was possibly hiding at a residence in rural Forrest City, Iowa. Freeborn County investigators coordinated with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, the release says.
Man convicted of soliciting child, indecent exposure disappears two months before sentencing
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man convicted of soliciting a child, indecent exposure, and sexual assault failed to appear for his sentencing Thursday. Danio Jay Dorres, 32, was arrested in September 2021 for attempting to solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct after witnesses saw him proposition an 11-year-old at Silver Lake Park.
Faribault couple charged with marijuana sales
(FARIBAULT DILY NEWS) – A young Faribault couple are facing felony drug charges after over a pound of marijuana and other products containing the active ingredient in marijuana allegedly were found in their apartment. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force obtained warrants and searched the apartment...
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
Rochester man arrested for drugs chews pills on the way to Olmsted jail
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Monday. At about 4:18 p.m. Aug. 8, Rochester police pulled a vehicle over because of expired registration and a quick lane change with no signal on 37th Street NW. The vehicle was "slow to stop," Capt....
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Charges: 6 pounds of pot found during Lonsdale traffic stop
(LONSDALE NEWS REVIEW) – Lonsdale police officers allegedly found around 6 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape pens and thousands of dollars during a traffic stop. An officer pulled over a truck after the driver failed to turn off his high-beam lights as he came into Lonsdale on Highway 19 around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 2, according to a court complaint.
Victim Identified in Deadly Freeborn County Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Freeborn County has been identified. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of Albert Lea. The shooting took place at a residence south of Albert Lea on Tuesday afternoon. The...
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
New Rochester Fire Dept. Program Asks For Sensitive Information
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is publicizing a new program that allows residents and property owners to safely share life safety information that could aid the fire department in its response to emergencies. It's called Community Connect and is being touted as a secure online platform...
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
