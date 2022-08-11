ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Demetra Jeter
3d ago

Trump been telling lies since the day he was born,and the word is said " I am above the law'" The old boy going to jail, and American know he going. Trump never though the Justic Department and FBI come knocking on him door least expected, and no better for him .Trump need to put in Prison for the rest of his life. The Republicans Party are scared because some them are guilty too.The feds going yo get them also just wait and see.

Debbie Salman
3d ago

Trump did this to himself. He took classified info from White House. They have been asking for them since spring. But typical Trump thought there was nothing they could do to him. He states he will release search warrant, but I am betting on past history where he will not.

Normand C Beaudette
3d ago

The FBI was dealing with a known crook and did the right thing! He should have been arrested the last day he was at the White House! Now the whole Country has to deal with him! Shame shame on you!

