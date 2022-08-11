ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agricultural area near airport approved for warehouse

By Neil Strebig
 4 days ago

Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties plans to build an industrial spec warehouse north of Stateline Road in Southeast Memphis.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board approved a rezoning request for 52.46 acres at 5481 Davidson Road, between Pleasant Hill Road and Lamar. The area has been zoned for conservation agriculture and used as a residential site with horse stables, according to staff reports.

“We feel the property is very ideal for industrial uses,” said Tim McCary, Scannell Properties director of development.

The property will be zoned for employment (EMP), which accommodates warehousing, light manufacturing, office and other commercial uses. There is not a timeline yet for construction of the warehouse. Scannell is expected to create a 57-foot wooded buffer between it and residential property along Cedar Ridge Drive.

During the meeting, several property owners voiced concerns about increased traffic.

While the plan is still speculative, McCary said Scannell plans to build an office warehouse, not a shipping warehouse, and that traffic would be less.

The property is east of the MLGW Liquid Gas Facility on Pleasant Hill Road and south of the Nike Golf store on  Logistics Drive.

Scannell continues to expand its footprint locally. The company had plans approved for two distribution centers, totaling 410,500 square feet, along Butterfly Drive in May . It also built a 1-million-square-foot distribution facility, Scannell 55 Logistics Center, in Horn Lake, and several residential properties, including The Nine at Memphis, a student-housing complex near the University of Memphis.

