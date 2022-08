Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.

AUGUSTA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO