Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
sanatogapost.com
County Offers Free Career Training in September
NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation
A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer. ByHeart was launched in...
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Chester County Place Among Top 10 Philly Region ZIP Codes with Largest Home Price Increase in July
While home prices are starting to slowly drop nationwide, many local towns are still seeing record-high prices being set as inventory remains low and demand high, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In fact, one Chester County place has found its spot on the top ten list of...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Hospital Nursing Leader New Tower VP
WEST READING PA – Tower Health designated a new system-wide leader – Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC – as its vice president for nursing clinical practice and education, and patient safety. She will be responsible across all Tower Health facilities, including Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals and...
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
Beloved Petting Zoo, Dairy Farm in PA Closing After 52 Years
A beloved dairy farm and petting zoo in eastern Pennsylvania is closing after over half of a century in business. The reason: the owners are getting ready to retire. And don't worry, their animals will be well taken care of. Our travels take us to the far western suburbs of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
aroundambler.com
The Crossings At Ambler Station: Now Leasing
The Crossings At Ambler Station, Ambler’s first apartment community in 50 years, is now leasing. Located at 250 S. Maple Avenue in Ambler, The Crossings is adjacent from the Ambler Boiler House. It is ideally located near major roadways, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent
A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
wskg.org
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
WHYY – A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr....
sauconsource.com
‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say
An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
Tower Health Appoints Ann Blankenhorn Vice President, Nursing Clinical Practice & Education & Center for Patient Safety
WEST READING, PA — Tower Health has named Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President, Nursing Clinical Practice & Education & Center for Patient Safety. In this leadership role, Ms. Blankenhorn is responsible for system-wide Nursing Clinical Practice, Professional Development, Infection Prevention, Patient Safety, Nursing Informatics, and Patient Education.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
erienewsnow.com
More than 400 Used Vehicles Available at Commonwealth Vehicle Auction
More than 400 used vehicles will be available for purchase at the Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. It is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. The vehicles can be viewed in-person before the auction Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The auction will feature vehicles...
Comments / 0