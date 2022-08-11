ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

sanatogapost.com

County Offers Free Career Training in September

NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Hospital Nursing Leader New Tower VP

WEST READING PA – Tower Health designated a new system-wide leader – Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC – as its vice president for nursing clinical practice and education, and patient safety. She will be responsible across all Tower Health facilities, including Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals and...
WEST READING, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

The Crossings At Ambler Station: Now Leasing

The Crossings At Ambler Station, Ambler’s first apartment community in 50 years, is now leasing. Located at 250 S. Maple Avenue in Ambler, The Crossings is adjacent from the Ambler Boiler House. It is ideally located near major roadways, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
AMBLER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent

A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say

An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Tower Health Appoints Ann Blankenhorn Vice President, Nursing Clinical Practice & Education & Center for Patient Safety

WEST READING, PA — Tower Health has named Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President, Nursing Clinical Practice & Education & Center for Patient Safety. In this leadership role, Ms. Blankenhorn is responsible for system-wide Nursing Clinical Practice, Professional Development, Infection Prevention, Patient Safety, Nursing Informatics, and Patient Education.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

More than 400 Used Vehicles Available at Commonwealth Vehicle Auction

More than 400 used vehicles will be available for purchase at the Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. It is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. The vehicles can be viewed in-person before the auction Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The auction will feature vehicles...
MANHEIM, PA

