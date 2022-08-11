From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. In Central Florida, Halloween season begins early, with theme parks kicking off their Halloween-themed events in August and early September. As SeaWorld Orlando gears up for a second year of Howl-O-Scream, Attractions Insider host Ashley Carter is joined by Kyle Smith, the park’s creative show operations manager, who shares details about the haunted houses, scare zones and other offerings planned for the event. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!

