Strawberry picking robots could save California growers
California’s $2 billion strawberry industry accounts for 91% of the U.S. crop, but climate change, tightening chemical regulations, and labor struggles are presenting new challenges for the industry and making business tough on farmers. LA Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about how robots could be a potential cost-cutting solution. Dean joined host Lisa McRee on LA Times Today.
Studies show Florida hospital bills rank among the highest in the nation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — What would become a traumatic, expensive and prolonged medical emergency for Manuel Alers Ramos started out as a tiny callous on his toe. Ramos wears steel-toed boots to work as a fiberglass technician, and early this spring he noticed the shoe on his right foot was rubbing painfully, forming a sore on his big toe.
'Insurer of last resort' reaches dubious milestone for Florida homeowners
The state-created insurance company called Citizen’s Property Insurance has reached 1 million insurance policies, and experts say that’s not good news for homeowners. The Florida Chamber of Commerce released an article detailing how in the last year, seven insurance companies were forced out of business. Citizen’s Property Insurance...
Gunman in FBI Cincinnati attack has ties to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — The gunman that tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office has ties to Florida, according to Tampa Bay Times. Ricky Walter Shiffer, Jr. lived in multiple addresses around the Tampa Bay area dating back to 2005. Records from the Hillsborough County Elections Office showed that Shiffer was registered to vote in Hillsborough County as a Republican in 2021.
Disney reports parks earnings, Universal imposes new CityWalk policy and Busch Gardens offers coaster tours
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. In Central Florida, Halloween season begins early, with theme parks kicking off their Halloween-themed events in August and early September. As SeaWorld Orlando gears up for a second year of Howl-O-Scream, Attractions Insider host Ashley Carter is joined by Kyle Smith, the park’s creative show operations manager, who shares details about the haunted houses, scare zones and other offerings planned for the event. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
Governor's press secretary Pushaw moving to role on re-election campaign
Christina Pushaw announced Friday she is stepping down as press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and will move to a role on his campaign to be re-elected in November. She confirmed to Spectrum News that deputy press secretary Bryan Griffin will take over her role. "I am proud to have...
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
More than 230K Florida Virtual School students resume classes
It’s back to school for thousands of young Floridians who are tackling classes online as students in the Florida Virtual School (FLVS). School is back in session for hundreds of thousands of students at the Florida Virtual School. The school serves more than 234,000 students in two K-12 programs.
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
