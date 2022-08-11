The YWCA of Hawai‘i Island recently honored two Big Island people as its “Remarkable People” for 2022 and raised a record of more than $25,000 in the process. The YWCA honored restaurateur Debra Ching Maiava and the late Dave De Luz Sr. last month during its 11th annual Remarkable People Luncheon. The event returned this summer after a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic and sold out early. The event also netted a record $25,635.

HILO, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO