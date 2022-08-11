Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 15, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. around 5 mph in the afternoon. Kona High 1.5 feet 06:07 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 11:57 AM HST. Kawaihae High 1.6 feet 06:45 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM...
bigislandnow.com
Repair Work set for Kīlauea/Aupuni Intersection Sunday
The Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply, will be repairing a water pipe near the Kīlauea/Aupuni intersection fronting Hilo Laser Tag on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be one lane closures on the Puna-bound lanes. Hawaiʻi Police Department will be...
kauainownews.com
Portion of Menehune Road, Waimea Swinging Bridge to Be Closed
A portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge in Waimea will be closed beginning this weekend. The county Department of Public Works and contractor Prometheus Construction announced that part of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge be closed from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13-26 so Prometheus can install rockfall impact barriers above Menehune Road, weather permitting.
Hawaii County Council: Big Island Voters Choose New Faces
Twenty-three candidates vied for two-year, nonpartisan seats on the Hawaii County Council in Saturday’s primary election. All nine districts had at least two candidates in the race except for District 7 where incumbent Rebecca Villegas ran unopposed. District 7 encompasses Central Kona and portions of South and North Kona.
momswhothink.com
The Best Family-Friendly Resorts on Hawaii (The Big Island!)
bigislandnow.com
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
bigislandnow.com
YWCA ‘Remarkable People’ Luncheon Raises Record $25,635
The YWCA of Hawai‘i Island recently honored two Big Island people as its “Remarkable People” for 2022 and raised a record of more than $25,000 in the process. The YWCA honored restaurateur Debra Ching Maiava and the late Dave De Luz Sr. last month during its 11th annual Remarkable People Luncheon. The event returned this summer after a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic and sold out early. The event also netted a record $25,635.
scoringlive.com
Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings
HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
bigislandnow.com
Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary Seeks Help Relocating Dogs From Waimea Shelter
A Big Island nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of the island’s unwanted, rejected, abandoned, abused or otherwise neglected animals is looking for help to relocate dogs from one of its shelters. Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary is asking the public to assist with finding positive outcomes for dogs now housed...
scoringlive.com
Pettypool helps lead Keaau to season-opening win over Kalani
Keaau started its 2022 campaign with a notch in the win column, knocking off Kalani, 36-21, in a Saturday game under the lights at Keaau High School Stadium. The Cougars' played host to an Oahu team for the first time since Aug. 16, 2014, a 33-14 loss to Saint Francis, and the win also marked the first win over a non-BIIF opponent in well over a decade.
Earthquake shakes parts of Big Island
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:46 p.m.
KITV.com
Hilo man charged with property damage, meth possession, and resisting arrest
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo man was charged with 3 counts regarding an incident on August 9, 2022 in Hilo. 34-year-old Kaipo Henry Pomroy was charged with felony criminal property damage of a police vehicle, methamphetamine possession, and resisting arresting in relation to the August 9th incident. Pomroy has prior felony convictions for burglary, assault, theft, and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
