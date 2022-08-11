ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend North All Stars competing for trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQ9PQ_0hDmLP1t00

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTVZ) -- The 11-12 year-old Bend North All Stars won their close, hard-fought game Wednesday 4-3 against Idaho (Lewiston) to advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament Championship -- their shot at a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The team plays Washington (Bonney Lake) in the championship contest at the tournament, held in San Bernardino, Calif.

Assistant Coach Ben Moore says Bonney Lake handed Bend North a loss earlier in the season, and the boys are excited for a rematch.

The championship game is airing on ESPN at 4 p.m., with a watch party taking place at Walt Reilly's in Bend.

Noah Chast will be speaking with the team and live at the watch party tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

The post Bend North All Stars competing for trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series

Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Idaho#Espn#Lewiston#Baseball#Sports#Ktvz
brewpublic.com

The Weekend in Beer – Beginning August 11, 2022

Another weekend of fun and funky beer events begins on Thursday with the return of Oregon’s oldest craft beer funk fest, Puckerfest. Held at Belmont Station on Stark and SE 45th Ave. in Portland, this mini-fest will feature a slew of fermentation classics on Thursday from Alesong Brewing and Blending, Double Mountain Brewery and pFriem Family Brewers.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire

A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Car fire in northeast Bend lights up the night, no injuries reported

A vehicle caught fire in Northeast Bend late Friday night, fortunately there were no injuries. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the call just off Boyd Acres Road around midnight Friday. The fire started when gasoline vapor ignited as someone was filling a generator next to the car, according to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODF still plans Redmond meeting tonight on controversial wildfire risk map, despite its withdrawal

The Oregon Department of Forestry is holding a community meeting this evening at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on its controversial state wildfire risk map, despite the agency's recent decision to withdraw and revise the map. The post ODF still plans Redmond meeting tonight on controversial wildfire risk map, despite its withdrawal appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club in Sunriver holds first in-person meeting, plans to explore, clean up waterways

The new Den Dive Shop in Sunriver, which held a grand opening last month, also has a new dive club. It's called the Mountain Muskrats, with plans for fun and a good turn for the waterways they explore The post ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club in Sunriver holds first in-person meeting, plans to explore, clean up waterways appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer stolen, thrown in dumpster

A man convicted of multiple property crimes gets more than years in prison. And prosecutors say as a result of one of those crimes, he threw away some of the ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer. Sawyer was kidnapped and murdered by a Central Oregon Community College security guard in...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes

While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
TACOMA, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy